Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94

CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord.

Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad car.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were injured and taken from the scene for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.