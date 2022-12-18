Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Related
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
WYTV.com
Report: Linebacker fails Steelers physical, doesn’t resign
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not resign a former member of their pass rush. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi won’t return to the Steelers. Schefter previously tweeted that he would return on Tuesday after it was previously confirmed from Adeniyi’s agents.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Saints WR Jarvis Landry’s impact on Browns remains contagious
Now with Now with the Saints, Jarvis Landry’s impact remains contagious within the Browns locker room in Berea as players expressed their appreciation for how instrumental the receiver was in Cleveland’s turnaround.
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Running Back Room
In this daily series, I will be looking at what will be in store for the Cleveland Browns Front Office this offseason when addressing the running back position. Who is already under contract, possible moves in free agency, anything around trades plus areas they could attack in the draft. The...
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16
After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday. Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter
Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in. The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad. New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/21: Pocic Returns, Pining for Jarvis, and a Zion of Ho-Hos
You see the artificial reality. I see the code behind the Matrix. You see the pinball machine. I see the wiring underneath the board. Yes, I am The One. The One of Webdorks, anyway. For 25 years, I have followed the white rabbit to the Zion of Beer and Ho-Hos, chasing Cleveland Browns stories from inception through anti-climax to then, years later, pointing back and laughing at them.
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes does some of his most amazing work while in “panic mode”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made another amazing play on Sunday, with a cross-field throw to tight end Travis Kelce that looked like a hook shot in basketball. I spoke to Mahomes after the game by phone. I asked him if he ever amazes himself with what he does and how he does it.
NBC Sports
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in ugly loss to Jags
Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's ugly 19-3 Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Wilson had yet another rough...
Comments / 1