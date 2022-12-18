ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WYTV.com

Report: Linebacker fails Steelers physical, doesn’t resign

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not resign a former member of their pass rush. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi won’t return to the Steelers. Schefter previously tweeted that he would return on Tuesday after it was previously confirmed from Adeniyi’s agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Running Back Room

In this daily series, I will be looking at what will be in store for the Cleveland Browns Front Office this offseason when addressing the running back position. Who is already under contract, possible moves in free agency, anything around trades plus areas they could attack in the draft. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16

After losing in crushing fashion to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the Washington Commanders badly could use a victory this Saturday. Washington (7-6-1) will need to play one of its best games of the 2022 season, however, as they travel across the country to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight. The Commanders currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC, but the Seahawks and Lions lurk just a half-game back.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/21: Pocic Returns, Pining for Jarvis, and a Zion of Ho-Hos

You see the artificial reality. I see the code behind the Matrix. You see the pinball machine. I see the wiring underneath the board. Yes, I am The One. The One of Webdorks, anyway. For 25 years, I have followed the white rabbit to the Zion of Beer and Ho-Hos, chasing Cleveland Browns stories from inception through anti-climax to then, years later, pointing back and laughing at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NBC Sports

Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in ugly loss to Jags

Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's ugly 19-3 Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Wilson had yet another rough...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

