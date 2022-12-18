Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect

Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing on foot at the end of a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning in Culver City.

Keith Johnson / KNN

According to the Culver City Police Department’s press release of the incident later Sunday morning, officers responded to a call for service of a domestic violence incident in the 3800 block of College Avenue around 12:16 a.m., Dec. 18. The husband was reportedly threatening his wife with a handgun.

CCPD officers located the husband upon arrival who then fled the location in his vehicle, at which time a vehicle pursuit ensued, according to the press release.

By approximately 1:30 a.m., CCPD units were in a vehicle pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect.

The suspect lead officers from Culver City to Hollywood then to the Santa Monica Pier area and back to Culver City, ending on the 3800 block of Cardiff Avenue where the suspect bailed on foot from an inoperable vehicle.

CCPD said the suspect’s vehicle became disabled after crashing into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue.

Officers gave chase after the suspect fled on foot from the vehicle, and moments later an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to CCPD.

The suspect was beyond medical help and determined deceased at the scene.

Multiple surrounding agencies were at the location to assist Culver City PD in the investigation.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice, CCPD stated in the press release.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network