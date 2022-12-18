A great win that could have fit quite nicely back in the heyday

ORCHARD PARK - For Bills fans of a certain age, you surely remember how hated the Dolphins used to be.

There was an argument to be made that in the late 1980s and most of the 1990s, Bills-Dolphins was the best rivalry in the NFL. It was a clash of football and culture, of style and substance, of Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and of Hall of Fame coaches, and the twice-a-year games almost always mattered in the race for AFC East supremacy.

Well, after a long period of shoulder shrugging, due mainly to the irrelevance of both teams and the utter dominance of the dastardly Patriots over nearly the entire first two decades of the 21st century, the rivalry has been rekindled.

Saturday night, the Bills-Dolphins showdown was a game that surely made Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, Marv Levy, and somewhere in the football heavens, Don Shula, very proud. Buffalo’s thrilling 32-29 victory was a game that could have fit quite nicely back in the heyday when in the eight seasons between 1988 and 1995, either the Bills or Dolphins won the division crown.

These 2022 teams went after each other with a vengeance, just as they did down in the sauna that was Hard Rock Stadium in September when the Dolphins hung on for a 21-19 victory. Miami linebackers Justin Baker and Elandon Roberts came out of the tunnel for pregame warmups egging the crowd on as it reigned boos down on them and their teammates.

There was a good ol’ fashioned mini-donnybrook after Josh Allen was roughed up a bit on the sidelines by Roberts, who apparently felt the need to play the role of Bryan Cox, the ultimate Miami villain who once gave Bills fans an on-field double-barreled middle finger salute.

Yes, Saturday night was saucy, and not even the frigid temperatures at Highmark Stadium could cool off this suddenly revived rivalry which is just so much better when both teams are good.

“The environment was electric, the atmosphere was crazy,” said Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa who, like Marino in so many of those old games, walked off as the losing quarterback. “Their fans are electric. Thank God I wasn’t hit by a snowball, but there were some near misses on the sideline.”

The idiocy of snowball throwing aside, he’s right. It was electric in that place, a magical night when you could close your eyes and think back to days gone by when these two teams from such diametrically opposite places annually played some of the best games in a given NFL season.

“Squish the fish” is officially back to being a slogan.

Sal’s Six Points

1. What a finish that was: Wow, the Bills sure saved their best for last. In addition to Allen’s two brilliant drives that resulted in the tying and then winning points, we can’t overlook the defense’s role in the comeback. Sure, Allen and the offense was outstanding on the scoring drives of 75 and 86 yards, but they might not have had a chance if not for the defense - which certainly struggled at times - rising up in the fourth quarter.

Miami scored on three straight possessions in the first half, though two were field goals, so credit to the defense there. And then the Dolphins put up two TDs in the second half to grab a 26-21 lead thanks mainly to poor pass coverage and poor tackling in the run game.

But in the fourth quarter, Miami’s only points came on a Jason Sanders field goal as the defense stiffened after Allen lost a fumble at his own 47. The Bills answered that with the drive that ended in Allen’s TD pass to Dawson Knox and Allen’s tying two-point conversion. On the ensuing series, the Bills gave up two quick first downs but then shut it down with Miami at the Buffalo 43 to force a punt.

There was 5:56 remaining, and Allen used every last second to drive the Bills to Tyler Bass’ game-winning field goal. That, my friends, is what Sean McDermott so lovingly refers to as complimentary football.

2. The Dolphins proved a point: Look, in the end Miami lost the game, but no one can say that Mike McDaniel’s team cowered to the weather the way some Miami teams have in the past. Several players, led by edge rusher Jaelen Phillips, came out for early warm ups shirtless and wearing shorts, thumbing their noses at the “Buffalo weather.” Yes, it was silly, but they were flexing after hearing all week how the conditions were going to lead to a Bills rout.

I never believed that for a second. What I saw was a desperate Dolphins team coming off two losses looking to save its season, a team that had also already beaten the Bills this season, so confidence wasn’t going to be a problem. I fully expected the Dolphins to scare the crap out of Buffalo, and they did.

Between the Dolphins and Jets, let alone the Patriots who can never really be counted out, the AFC East has become a brutal grind for the Bills and it’s probably going to stay that way at least for the foreseeable future.

3. The Mitch Morse injury could be a problem: The center suffered a concussion early in the third quarter, and given his history with head injuries, this is a little worrisome for him and the Bills. I’m no doctor so I won’t speculate, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he misses a little time.

If so, an already suspect Bills’ offensive line, one which was ranked 26th in the NFL last week in Pro Football Focus’ weekly O-line rankings, has a gaping hole to fill. Against Miami, the Bills were already without RG Ryan Bates, so Greg Van Roten started. He then shifted to center and David Quessenberry took over at RG. Not surprisingly, that didn’t go well.

There will be several things to watch this week: Morse’s progress in the concussion protocol, Bates’ progress rehabbing his injured ankle, and whether the Bills activate guard Ike Boettger. who was missed an entire year with a torn Achilles. His three-week PUP list practice window expires Sunday and the Bills have to either put him on the 53-man roster or he’ll have to go on injured reserve for the rest of the season. If Boettger can join the team, that would be a far better option than playing Van Roten or Quessenberry.

4. Cam Lewis can’t be trusted: The kid from the University at Buffalo has somehow carved out a spot for himself on this roster for three seasons, but his time could be dwindling. He already made one of the bonehead plays of the season when he didn’t knock down the pass against Minnesota that resulted in Justin Jefferson’s catch of the century, a play that, had he made, the Bills would have won the game.

Saturday, had the Bills not won, we would have all pointed to Lewis’ latest faux pas, his brainless roughing the punter penalty late in the third quarter, as the turning point of the night. Clinging to a 21-19 lead, the defense made a stop at midfield, but Lewis plowed into Thomas Morstead, giving the Dolphins a first down. Three plays later, Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill with a go-ahead 20-yard TD pass.

Those are the kind of plays that can cost you a game, maybe even a season in the right circumstance. Lewis is a low-rent restricted free agent at the end of the year, so maybe the time would be right to move on and find better depth for the secondary and special teams.

5. Kaiir Elam was back on the field: The first-round rookie has been a nonfactor in recent weeks, never more so than the previous two games when he was a healthy scratch against the Patriots and was active but played no defensive snaps against the Jets.

Against the Dolphins, while Tre’Davious White played every snap, Elam shared the other side with Dane Jackson and split the reps almost evenly, 31-28 in favor of Jackson. Elam was credited with a pass breakup though he probably should have been called for interference, and he also had a tackle for loss in the game. It has been a slow go for him in his first season, but he needs to start picking it up down the stretch.

6. Quiet debut for Cole Beasley: I really thought the Bills would utilize Beasley more than they did, but it was pretty clear that he’s probably not ready for a bigger role. He was on the field for just 11 snaps and was targeted only once, a nine-yard catch.

The Bills got by just fine without him, but if he has anything left, I still think he can be useful. However, he still has to prove if he actually has something left.

What they said in the locker room

▶ Tre’Davious White on his progress: “Still got work to do, but it was good to get a win today, and it's good getting around the ball and making some plays for the team. So anytime we can do that it's a good day. These (knee injuries) are different, everybody's different. I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of support around me, a lot of great people, a lot of great trainers to help me along the way. A lot of great teammates, too. So, I'm not where I want to be, it's still a work in progress, but I continue to work and do rehab each and every day on top of the football stuff.

▶ Josh Allen on how he has owned the Dolphins: “These are division games; we know them, they know us. I couldn’t tell you why. We want to go out there and be perfect every time we touch the ball … execute at a high level and we seem to do it against these guys. But they beat us earlier in the year. It’s a really good football team we just played, we took them down to the wire and it took a last-second field goal to win.”

▶ Jordan Poyer on the snowball throwing: "I've never heard the announcer say, 'Please listen to Josh Allen. Stop throwing snowballs.' That was crazy. And then it's like, 'How would they know if a Miami fan was throwing snowballs out there and they're going to give us the penalty?' I didn't know how they were going to monitor that. It's an electric night, man. I did get hit in the back with a snowball. It was all crazy, but I mean, what are you going to do? They're out there having fun. We're trying to put on the show. It was electric, especially once the snow started coming down."

Extra points

▶ I’m usually not a fan of alternate uniforms, but I gotta say I do like the all-red Bills look, especially the way it looked once the snow started falling. Remember, they were in the all-reds for the famous snow game against the Colts.

▶ Devin Singletary was tough at the end of the game. He carried six times for 34 yards on the final drive, enabling the Bills to masterfully chew time off the clock while moving the sticks and setting up Bass for a chip shot game-winner.

▶ It was good to see Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown, but still, that was his only target in the game. He has solidified the return game, but I’m surprised his offensive impact has been so muted.

▶ I’m pretty sure Tyreek Hill is going to torment the Bills for the rest of his natural born life, but when you think about it, the Bills actually handled him well this year. In the two games he caught 11 passes but they went for only 102 yards and one TD. I think the Bills would take that in the years to come.

▶ Raheem Mostert was certainly a problem. The Miami RB had 107 yards in the first quarter and I”m not quite sure why the Dolphins didn’t continue to feed him. He ended up with just 136 on a night when it seemed like he could have gone for 200

▶ I loved that Quintin Morris scored his first NFL TD. He has worked hard to get on the field and it’s always nice to see undrafted players doing well. I think he’s a very good athlete who could really grow into a solid No. 2 tight end for the Bills.

▶ Red zone success played a big role in this game. The Bills scored TDs on four of five trips while the Dolphins managed only one TD in three trips. You could easily make a case that was the difference. After a period of struggle in the red zone, the offense has now scored TDs on 10 of the last 11 penetrations.

