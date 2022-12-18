ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta's Ally Sweeney hits 1,000-point milestone with a little help from her friends

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhAc2_0jmouOCi00

The banner honoring Sparta girls basketball's 1,000-point scorers isn't hanging in the gym right now. It was taken down during the offseason to add forward Brynn McCurry, who reached the milestone last winter.

Spartans point guard Ally Sweeney added her name alongside her best friend’s on Saturday. Sweeney scored her 1,000th point on a mid-range jumper in the third quarter off an assist from Bailey Chapman.

She finished the game with 15 points in the Spartans’ win. She is Sparta's 18th female basketball player to reach the mark.

But Sweeney hadn't thought about getting her name on the scoring banner until late last season. Sparta won its first Group 3 title since 2001 and ran all the way to a Tournament of Champions semifinal.

But those games were all at RWJBarnabas Arena in Toms River.

"Everybody started saying, 'Don't get it now. We're not going to get home,'" Sweeney said. "That popped into my head. Oh wow, I really am close. ... It's cool that we all got to play together. To say I got my 1,000th point with my best friends by my side, it's everything."

Milestone 10 years in the making

Sparta's current success started in first grade, when Sweeney and McCurry started playing together at the Sparta PAL. Twins Mason and Rylee Munier joined the team in second grade, and Bailey Chapman a year later.

In middle school, they earned the "Fab Five" nickname while playing against older girls. Spartans coach Catherine Wille has been part of their growth since sixth grade.

"She was breaking ankles in fourth grade," Wille said of Sweeney. "She's just so talented and such a knowledgeable, fierce competitor, but in a very calm, composed way."

Wille recalled Sweeney's performances in McCurry's absence during the postseason last winter. Sweeney scored 32 points against Pascack Valley in a North 1, Group 3 semifinal. She scored 30 of Sparta's 48 points in the Group 3 semifinal against Chatham, including the winning left-corner jumper with 1.1 seconds left.

Sweeney may have to take on a similar role this winter. McCurry will miss her senior season after tearing her left ACL in a scrimmage on Dec. 10.

"She's such a selfless player, which is such a great quality in a point guard," said Wille, a former Sparta point guard and the head coach for 11 years.

"My role was to get the ball to the people who could score. I was not a prolific scorer as Ally is. She creates things to get shots, and does things that help this team be successful."

Next steps

Sweeney signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Richmond. She is planning to major in psychology, and hopes to become a PhD-educated clinical therapist like her mother, Jennifer. But while Jennifer Butler-Sweeney specializes in couples and family counseling, Ally is thinking about sports psychology.

She wrote her college admissions essay about it.

"I don't think I could play sports my whole life and say goodbye to it when I graduate," she said. "There's obviously a lot of pressure and anxiety that comes with sports. It was important to me to realize it can be a positive thing."

But first, Sweeney hopes to channel her stress into more on-court success.

During preseason, every player got an index card to write down five personal and five team goals. Sweeney hopes to surpass Wille on the all-time assists list. She started the season with 349; Wille is fifth at 523.

The Spartans post 10 team goals by the locker room door, so it's impossible to avoid.

"We'd love to get back to where we were last year. I'll tell you that much," Sweeney said. "It was amazing we accomplished that. It would be even more amazing to do it again. We've been playing together forever, and we want to enjoy our last year together. That's the top of the priority list."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Herald

'Stuff the Stocking' contest collects 7,000 toys from 45 North Jersey schools

North Jersey children in need will have a more joyous holiday season thanks to the generous efforts of 45 schools in Sussex, Morris and Warren counties. The schools collected more than 7,000 new, unwrapped toys in this year's annual Stuff the Stocking competition benefitting the Project Self-Sufficiency Season of Hope Toy Drive. Reverend Brown Elementary School won the contest by collecting more than 1,000 toys, with last year's winner Pope John Middle School finishing in second place and North Warren Regional High School taking third.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border

An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’

UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
SUSSEX, NJ
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

541
Followers
469
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy