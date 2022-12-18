Dover girl, 13: How I rode 2,900 miles on the Continental Divide Trail with my father

I am 13 years old, and in the past year, I have ridden over 4,000 miles on my non-electric pedal-bike. I rode 70% of that number on the Continental Divide, a 2,900-mile continuous mountain bike route through the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

I rode from Calgary, Canada to Banff, Canada, all the way down to Antelope Wells, New Mexico. This route is the longest uninterrupted mountain bike route in the world. Mostly gravel and dirt, it is a good mix of all terrains, hilly and not, lowland and mountain tops, blue water and dry creek beds. Small towns are abundant, most with a population of less than 500.

In November of last year, I rode the Erie Canal in New York, then, two days later, the Cross-Florida-Individual-Time-Trial route. After doing those, a combined total of 670 miles in 6 days, I decided I wanted to ride the Great Divide, as we call it.

I'm not really sure what started the fire in me, but something did. And when I set my mind to something, you’d better believe I'm going to finish it.

On August 3rd, 2022, my father Flint and I left for Baltimore, Maryland to catch a flight to Calgary. We knew that this trip would be the trip of a lifetime, and we were determined to enjoy it, no matter how hard it would be. We were a little scared of food and water scarcity, but figured I knew enough about wild plants to get us through. The next morning in the airport, we put the bikes together and set out to brave the wilds of Canada. It becomes difficult to find food in the jungle of a foreign gas station, but we survived it, emerging with Super Nibs and Old Cheese. It seemed that in no time we were surrounded by trees and were fully alone. The waters of Canada were some of the most beautiful I had ever seen.

The rest of the trip felt like it took forever, yet it was over so fast.

Montana was probably the hardest state. It was chock-full of rocky, steep climbs, but that prepared me for the rest of the trip. At least there were trees. The dirt roads gave us a taste of what the true Montana was like: fields, cattle, farmers, and mountains. Did I mention the rocks? We stayed in a little town called Lima (like the bean) one night, and that was a fun experience, due to the fresh veggies and the rest/relax time. It seemed that in no time we were through Idaho and into northern Wyoming. Soon, we would be in the Great Basin, something we had had quite a bit of trepidation about, due to the single water refill station in 220 miles. But in two days it was over.

After the Basin, it was only a day until we hit Colorado. We had been a little wary of the “massive” climbs that we had heard about, but they turned out to be not an issue. Compared to Montana, they were smooth, fast-rolling and easy.

We soon made it to Breckenridge, a city in the middle of Colorado. There, we did laundry, got showers and stayed in a hostel. In just a few days, we were on our last day in Colorado, too! We approached the largest climb on the whole Divide, peaking at just under 12,000 feet.

Our first day in New Mexico did not go well. It was a flashback of Montana, and we were promised by the elevation map that we would be hitting a massive downhill. It was not to be, though. We ended up climbing all day, and then were unable to stay at the campground. But as we looked for a flat spot for the tents alongside the road, the Adventure Cycling Association van pulled up and invited us to camp with their guided tour! We had a great time chatting and drinking strawberry sodas! It seemed crazy that the last climb of the ride would be in two days. In a blink, we had a fun rest day in Pie Town, New Mexico.

It is inevitable that, on a trip like this, something is bound to go wrong. In our case, it was the drivetrains. They had needed changed before we left, but we figured we could limp them through. It didn’t happen. We had to hitchhike and order an Uber to get to Silver City, where we bought a new chain to replace mine. We put my father’s chain on my bike, and my new one on his bike, and we were able to finish with that. It was two days to the border/finish, Antelope Wells, from Silver City. We spent our last night on the Divide in Hachita, a small town 49 miles away from the border in Mexico. On our last day, Mom passed us in the car 3 miles from the border. It was a beautiful and fun ending, with sparkling NA Mexica sangria and coffee.

It felt impossible that in a few days we were home again. When we first left Antelope Wells, Dad was gripping the armrests so hard his knuckles were turning white, due to the sudden (huge) increase in speed from a bike to a car. He got over that quickly, though. As soon as we got home, I went to see my goats. I had missed them so much! I loved everything about the trip, and I am glad I did it. I firmly believe that it is our life experiences that make us stronger. They make us who we are, no matter what life throws our way.

“I know that you’ll make it through this, and it’s going to make you stronger in the end.” – my friend, Isabelle.

I am currently working on my autobiography, “A Place in This World,” and hope to release it in spring 2023! For more information, email me at scarletzeigler@gmail.com and follow @meadow_to_mountain on Instagram.

Scarlet Zeigler, 13, is a home-schooled student who lives (and milks goats) in Dover, Pennsylvania.