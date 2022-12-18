Three-star QB Carson Black flips commitment from Memphis football to Charlotte

One day after Memphis football saw quarterback JC French enter the transfer portal, the Tigers lost a commitment from the lone quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star recruit Carson Black announced on Twitter on Sunday that he was de-committing from the Tigers. Black, who is from South Carolina, later followed with an tweet that he was committing to Charlotte, which will join the AAC next season from Conference USA.

Black had been committed to Memphis since June.

"This decision has not been easy but through prayer and talks with my family, God has led me to the decision to DE-COMMIT (sic) from the University of Memphis," Black wrote in his de-commitment note. "I would like to thank the coaches and staff for accepting me into the tiger (sic) family and giving me the opportunity to continue my football career."

French, a former three-star recruit, announced Saturday that he was transferring after not playing this season. With that news and Black's de-commitment, the Tigers have for now just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season.

Seth Henigan will return for his third season as a starter but backup Ryan Glover exhausted his college eligibility this season. Freshman Tevin Carter, who redshirted this season, will be back along with walk-on junior quarterback Hunter Hulsey.

Coach Ryan Silverfield said Friday he felt comfortable about the quarterback position when asked about priorities in the transfer portal. Now that French has transferred and Black has de-committed, the Tigers could either add another quarterback recruit or explore the portal to find an experienced backup just like they did last summer with Glover.

Memphis has 20 commitments for its 2023 class, which is ranked 54th by 247Sports Composite team rankings.

