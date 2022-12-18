ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Is the SALT deduction returning?

By Daniel Sforza, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSafe_0jmouG8u00

Good morning!

With the end of the year quickly approaching, Hanukkah underway and Christmas and Kwanzaa beginning next week, I know everyone is trying to spend time with family and friends and unwind from the stress of 2022.

So we will keep this short.

You definitely want to spend a few minutes with our latest investigative installment on the finances of Rutgers Athletics. Again, it's eye opening to see how hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent. Investigative reporters Jean Rimbach and Abbott Koloff have spent the last year diving into the spending, and they are not done yet.

Mike Kelly gets into the latest revelation of Pan Am Flight 103 and why the full, true story of the Lockerbie bombing should be told.

And Daniel Munoz assesses the possibilities of the popular SALT (state and local tax) deduction returning to our state.

Politics to the Point

We are also launching a NJ politics newsletter, Politics to the Point, written by longtime political reporter and now editor, Dustin Racioppi. Make sure to sign up for it here and look for it in early 2023. Dustin will have his own political insights, as well as those from some of the most astute minds in New Jersey politics. It will be a must read if politics is your thing.

There are more great stories below.

Have a Happy Hanukkah and a wonderful week!

Stay well,

Dan

Daniel Sforza is the executive editor of The Record and NorthJersey.com. He can be reached at sforza@northjersey.com.

Comments / 5

Stuart Clay Carney
4d ago

Biden promised this in 2020; has done nothing; and will now attempt to blame Republicans for his inaction these past two years

Reply(2)
2
Related
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
94.5 PST

The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
94.5 PST

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
SUSSEX, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SoJO 104.9

Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy