Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
proclaimerscv.com
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities
LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
Man accused of stealing PS5 in armed robbery during meetup outside League City PD station
The suspect agreed to meet the 19-year-old victim outside a police station, but even that didn't prevent the robbery. Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of pointing a gun.
Click2Houston.com
Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River
A missing person's report filed after he was last seen on Nov. 16 said the 23-year-old had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40. Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
Comments / 0