16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say

16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities

LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox26houston.com

Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON, TX

