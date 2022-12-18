ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Comments / 5

Kenny Bx
4d ago

This is not news, seem like a personal problem. They weren't hold captive nor did the U.S government got involved. Like I said before this is not news.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw City Council woman has 4,000-day power walking streak

KENNESAW, Ga - A Kennesaw woman has quite a streak going. Tracey Viars has power walked every day for the past 4,000 days. For almost 11 years she has been seen walking through Kennesaw, where she serves as a city council member. "If you've never taken a great walk in...
KENNESAW, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

22-year-old man killed in Bethlehem house fire days before Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Barrow County claimed the life on a man caught inside. A passerby called 911 when he saw smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem Thursday morning. He tried to rescue the man who was trapped inside the burning structure but said the fire was too intense.
BETHLEHEM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School

CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead after shooting at southwest Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday evening. It happened around 9:12 p.m. at the Peaks at MLK apartments located at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW near the corner of Peyton Road SW. Atlanta police say the found a person...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bethlehem house fire leaves one man dead

A man is dead after a fire in Barrow County. The victim and his mother were asleep Thursday morning when flames broke out. It happened on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December

A Polk County man was honored over the weekend by family and friends in a memorial service after he died in a tragic shooting incident. No one could have predicted what happened on a fateful Sunday afternoon in early December that hasn’t just brought pain to one family, but many. On the afternoon of December […] The post Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy