DOVER, Del. – Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a suspect following a shoplifting that took place last week. On Thursday, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive to investigate a shoplifting that had taken place earlier in the day. It was learned that a male suspect, later identified as Phillip Plummer, had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. It was also learned that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week, where the same suspect had left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. This time, the suspect was accompanied by a female, later identified as Angela Hoffman.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO