Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
WMDT.com
One arrested, second suspect wanted for felony shoplifting
DOVER, Del. – Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a suspect following a shoplifting that took place last week. On Thursday, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive to investigate a shoplifting that had taken place earlier in the day. It was learned that a male suspect, later identified as Phillip Plummer, had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. It was also learned that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week, where the same suspect had left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. This time, the suspect was accompanied by a female, later identified as Angela Hoffman.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for murder after strangling neighbor
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after police say he strangled his neighbor to death during an incident early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive for a reported physical altercation. On arrival, troopers learned that 27-year-old Gadiel Haro had gotten into a dispute with his 26-year-old girlfriend and assaulted her while a 3-year-old and 6-year-old were present. The children reportedly ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor. The 42-year-old neighbor then responded to Haro’s home, at which time Haro allegedly began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police
NEW CASTLE, DE – The Delaware State Police have charged a driver who caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash in New Castle with being under the influence of a drug and vehicular homicide today,. A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning in the New Castle area, resulting in the arrest of Anthony Nash, 39, of New Castle, DE for vehicular homicide. The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. A 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling northbound Route 13 in the left lane near Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery at approximately 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday in the same vicinity, a 2016 Cadillac ATS The post Driver who caused fatal crash in New Castle was under the influence, according to police appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Victim Confronted In His Bedroom By Burglar In Newark
On December 18, 2022, at about 1:48 in the morning, Newark Police responded to a residence in the unit block of East Cleveland Avenue for a report of a burglary that just occurred. Arriving officers determined that the victim was in his bedroom when he was confronted by a male...
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 27-year-old man killed his neighbor after her children ran to him for help because she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Prior to the murder, the suspect beat his girlfriend in front of two children inside her home in Mangonia on Tuesday. According to police, Gadiel Haro, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested by the Delaware State Police after an investigation began early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to a physical altercation at the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. When troopers arrived, they discovered that Gadiel Haro had a dispute with his The post Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
