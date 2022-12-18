ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFINi_0jmosyKG00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release.

Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

North Carolina man plans ‘nice Christmas’ for family after winning $100,000 off $1 ticket

He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on Dec. 9.

Stajos arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $78,111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket purchased on grocery run: ‘I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides’

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Craven County man snagged a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket. At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, December 11, Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he went to a grocery store to pick up the food. While there, he bought a scratch-off ticket and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Investigators return to home of missing NC girl

Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
NEW BERN, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

97K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy