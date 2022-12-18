North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release.
Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website.
He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on Dec. 9.
Stajos arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $78,111.
