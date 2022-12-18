ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in vehicle fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the woman who was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month as a McFarland resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Mary Frahm, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Her cause and manner of death are still being determined, officials noted.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI
JPD: Fire at Janesville Michaels store possibly arson

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that likely started in the yarn aisle of a Janesville crafts store on Wednesday night is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the Janesville Police Department, employees of the Michaels store spotted the fire and were able to get it out and evacuate the customers and staff. JPD officers responded to the scene, on Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
VERONA, WI
Fitchburg man sentenced for 2020 shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for a shots fired incident that occurred in 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Juwan Wilson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision after he was found guilty on charges related to a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, WI
Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim. A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing...
MADISON, WI
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
DANE COUNTY, WI
13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
Families reunite at Dane Co. airport

DANE COUNTY, WI
Televisions stolen from downtown Madison construction site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of dollars’ worth of televisions were reportedly stolen from a downtown Madison building that is still under construction. Officers were alerted to the thefts shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday when they responded to the scene, in the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. The report did not indicate when the thefts were believed to have occurred.
MADISON, WI

