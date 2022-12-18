Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after his squad was struck on I-94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County deputy that was hit by a vehicle while in his squad car has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home for the holidays, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The agency released photos of the wreck Tuesday...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in vehicle fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the woman who was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month as a McFarland resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Mary Frahm, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Her cause and manner of death are still being determined, officials noted.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94
CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord. Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad...
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
nbc15.com
JPD: Fire at Janesville Michaels store possibly arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that likely started in the yarn aisle of a Janesville crafts store on Wednesday night is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the Janesville Police Department, employees of the Michaels store spotted the fire and were able to get it out and evacuate the customers and staff. JPD officers responded to the scene, on Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week. Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office said it...
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
nbc15.com
Fitchburg man sentenced for 2020 shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for a shots fired incident that occurred in 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday. Juwan Wilson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision after he was found guilty on charges related to a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg.
Semi truck full of scrap topples over on freeway on-ramp
A semi-truck flipped onto its side and closed the ramp to I-43/94 from National Avenue Monday morning.
nbc15.com
Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim. A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing...
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
nbc15.com
Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
nbc15.com
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is keeping crews out on Madison area roads, battling drifting and clearing roads. “Well, I’m right now so from Thursday up until midnight we’re gonna have 32 trucks out. Those are...
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
nbc15.com
Families reunite at Dane Co. airport
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
nbc15.com
Televisions stolen from downtown Madison construction site
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of dollars’ worth of televisions were reportedly stolen from a downtown Madison building that is still under construction. Officers were alerted to the thefts shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday when they responded to the scene, in the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. The report did not indicate when the thefts were believed to have occurred.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner. The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers...
Comments / 1