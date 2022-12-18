Priority OL Chris Otto locks in plans to sign on Wednesday after Official Visit to Florida State

The Seminoles have been making a push for the underrated prospect since the summer and it could pay off on Wednesday.

Florida State is narrowing down its board at the high school level and on the transfer market with the Early Signing Period set to open on Wednesday. The Seminoles hosted double-digit official visitors over the weekend as the coaching staff tries to finish strong on the recruiting trail.

Three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto was one of the few prospects who came into Tallahassee uncommitted for his Official Visit. The Seminoles have been pushing for Otto since the summer and they made the most of having him on campus for a 48-hour period.

"It was amazing. I loved it," Otto said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "This was one of the first times I actually got to talk with some of the team. So I kind of like how the family is, the energy is, I mess with all of that."

The trip gave Otto an opportunity to spend ample time around Florida State's players, something he hadn't been able to do previously. He spoke with center Maurice Smith, offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine, and quarterback Jordan Travis, among others.

"Just kind of how they handle things. Mo [Smith] came up to me and he was like, 'I want you to take accountability for me as I would for you' and I really respected that," Otto said. "As a high school football player, some of the boys on the team just want to wear the jersey on the team and not play."

The Seminoles have one of the top film schools in the country and that is something that has caught Otto's attention.

"One thing that I want to go and pursue if it's not football is filmmaking," Otto said. "I want to be a movie maker. I checked out the film school and they have an amazing film school. That was a great thing to check out."

Otto says that offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins provides a different perspective than most of the coaches that are recruiting him. Atkins believes he has the potential to develop into a great player.

"He does things a lot differently than all of the other visits I've gone to," Otto said. "He keeps it real like everyone says but I don't know, he just has a different perspective on everything."

Prior to departing from Tallahassee, Otto sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office.

"Always the best. I love talking to him, he's a great coach. He kind of just talks about how he keeps FSU and how he's excited and wants to coach me. Honestly, really amazing the way he sees things."

An important development coming out of the weekend is that Otto now plans to sign with the school of his choice on Wednesday, December 21 at noon. There's a possibility that he enrolls early but he's leaning towards waiting until the summer right now.

"I definitely want to go to a school that has great teamwork and a great film school," Otto said. "I want a brotherhood."

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1128 overall prospect, the No. 93 OT, and No. 155 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



