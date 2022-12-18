ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jai Black
4d ago

But yet people have the audacity to be mad at Kim Gardner for not bringing radical charges on people. She is actually following the LAW. If you dont have evidence and the witnesses are flaky you should not convict as there is a slight chance that the person is innocent.

sonya
3d ago

This was personal because he sold drugs and they wanted to punish him their own way. It’s crazy how corrupt police and that prosecutor was to put a human being in prison knowing they had no evidence! Mr. Johnson lost his life incarcerated despite knowing he was innocent. They will have to answer for that (God)!

