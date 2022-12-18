Read full article on original website
Jai Black
4d ago
But yet people have the audacity to be mad at Kim Gardner for not bringing radical charges on people. She is actually following the LAW. If you dont have evidence and the witnesses are flaky you should not convict as there is a slight chance that the person is innocent.
Reply(1)
4
sonya
3d ago
This was personal because he sold drugs and they wanted to punish him their own way. It’s crazy how corrupt police and that prosecutor was to put a human being in prison knowing they had no evidence! Mr. Johnson lost his life incarcerated despite knowing he was innocent. They will have to answer for that (God)!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Lamar Johnson’s fate lies with Judge David Mason
Lamar Johnson has waited 27 years for a chance to have his conviction overturned. He now must wait on a decision from St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason that could lead to his freedom. Mason presided over hearings from Dec. 12-16 as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who...
St. Louis County man sentenced 20 years for fentanyl conspiracy
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake documents in order to get anywhere,” he said, […] The post Missouri AG takes outsized role opposing prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Former owner of controversial nightclub now working for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — The former owner of the controversial Reign nightclub, which the city shut down due to crime issues, is now working for the city’s top prosecutor. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Dana Kelly in August to be an administrative assistant. She’s paying her $50,000.
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 28+ years in prison for carjacking grandmother and granddaughter
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Wednesday sentenced a man who carjacked two people in 2021, including a grandmother and her granddaughter, to 28 years and 10 months in prison. Darius Eubanks, 28, first stole a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint at a north St. Louis grocery store on...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags
A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
Mother and daughter shot in vehicle Wednesday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman and her daughter were injured in a shooting while sitting in their vehicle Wednesday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman and her young daughter were sitting in their vehicle shortly after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire.
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing.
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Woman is charged with murder after shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in north St. Louis, and on Thursday, a woman was charged with murder. The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station near the intersection of North Broadway and Riverview Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
KOMU
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500 miles...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 6