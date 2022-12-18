ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Educators and parents worried about construction risk in front of Wilkinsburg school

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46da7T_0jmorwWb00

Educators, parents worried about construction in front of school 00:59

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Parents and educators are concerned in Wilkinsburg over what they say is a very poorly-managed construction site right in front of a school.

The site, run by a subcontractor from People's Gas, is near the Pittsburgh Urban Christian School at the intersection of Center and South in Wilkinsburg.

They're concerned about holes in the sidewalk that children could fall into and ultimately get hurt.

School administrators have said it interferes with the kids getting in and out of the school.

They added that it's been going on for more than a month.

"It's unsafe in certain parts of the sidewalk because I'm uncomfortable as an adult walking in parts of [it] right in front of our main entrance, because it's only plywood and there's no steel or metal, and there are some holes that are large enough for my children's feet to possibly go through," explained Rolonda Stephens-Stewart, the Assistant Education Director of the school.

We've reached out to People's Gas and they said a supervisor was on-site to check it out.

They said the construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh schools enter long-delayed pact with police

Pittsburgh Public Schools is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with an aim to foster a relationship of cooperation and mutual support to maintain a safe school environment. PPS board members approved the MOU during Wednesday’s legislative meeting. The purpose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police deliver presents to students at the Sunrise School in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - For dozens of students at Sunrise School in Monroeville, Christmas came early. It wasn't Santa and his reindeer delivering the gifts, but "Presents from Police" throughout Allegheny County. They turned the classroom into the North Pole on Monday morning. Tables were overloaded with toys from books to balls to games and dolls, so students could pick two gifts."It's so joyful," said Maria Korn, the social worker at Sunrise School. "You can see them. They're just having a great time. They love this. They really look forward to it. We do a lot of fun things here...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Curtis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Curtis is a kid who loves all things nature and is an avid bird lover. He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926). 
PITTSBURGH, PA
ehn.org

What I learned reporting on environmental health in Pittsburgh in 2022

PITTSBURGH — Covering environmental health during an ongoing global pandemic felt tricky at first. Initially, it felt trite to talk about anything health-related that wasn’t the pandemic when the coronavirus was so obviously the greatest threat to our collective health. The pandemic is not over — the virus...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Policy change will send Pittsburgh firefighters to all shooting scenes in city

Pittsburgh Public Safety is looking to get more hands on deck when a shooting takes place in the city. Effective Monday morning, Pittsburgh firefighters will respond, along with police and EMS, to all crime scenes involving gunshot wounds, Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt told the Tribune-Review. Previously, firefighters only responded to mass casualty situations, or scenes involving multiple gunshot victims.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn-Trafford High School raises $84K for Make-A-Wish-Foundation through telethon

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - While most kids have their eyes set on winter break, students at Penn-Trafford High School spent Wednesday giving back. They held their fifth annual Wishes for Warriors telethon, put on by students in the high school's TV and film studies program.The telethon raised over $84,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Since the telethon started six years ago, they've raised close to $335,000. 
PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey's report finds dozens of Pittsburgh's bridges in need of immediate work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen of Pittsburgh's bridges have issues that need to be addressed immediately. That's according to a report commissioned by Mayor Ed Gainey. The report found that 27 bridges need to see some type of work done immediately and another 69 bridges have issues that need to be addressed within six months. The mayor said the city is already working to address the problems it uncovered, with much of the work on several bridges already done. Gainey called for a review of the city's bridges following the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. You can read the full report at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-21-2022

University of Pittsburgh Physicians located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks a Pediatric Ophthalmologist to diagnose and treat pediatric ocular eye conditions, especially oculoplastic disease and disorders, perform clinical exams for diagnosis and therapy of pediatric eye diseases and strabismus in daily clinics, and operate on pediatric patients with eye disease or strabismus twice per month, at One Children’s Hospital Dr., 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15224, 2599 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley PA 15143, 1400 Locust St., Pittsburgh PA 15219, 300 Halket St., Pittsburgh PA 15213, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh PA 15213, and 5230 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15232. Applicant must have a medical degree or foreign equivalent, must have completed a residency in Ophthalmology and a fellowship in Pediatric Ophthalmology. Must be Board certified or eligible for certification in Pediatric Ophthalmology and must have a valid Pennsylvania medical license. Position requires travel to worksites within 20 miles. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 220003ZN in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety.  A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others.  On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended.  "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorneys for accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers asking for separate proceedings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new request from the attorneys of Robert Bowers, the man charged in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, are asking a judge to separate his sentencing proceedings. According to the Trib, prosecutors plan to present victim impact testimony from survivors and the 11 people killed. Bowers' attorneys want to split the proceedings into two so jurors are not improperly influenced by that testimony. The judge has not yet ruled on the defense's motion. The trial is set to begin in April. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

School closings roll in ahead of Friday's frigid weather

Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 crashes call into question safety on McKees Rocks Bridge during construction project

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - In the past week, there have been two crashes on the McKees Rocks bridge. A head-on crash killed a person on Saturday and a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the bridge on Monday, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. The crashes happened while a construction project has been going on. Now the overall safety is under scrutiny.  The work on the McKees Rocks Bridge is a necessity. There's no arguing that.  "I don't need anything horrible happening with that bridge. It needs to be done," State Rep. Anita Kulik said.  She represents communities the...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy