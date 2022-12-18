Educators and parents worried about construction risk in front of Wilkinsburg school

Educators, parents worried about construction in front of school 00:59

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Parents and educators are concerned in Wilkinsburg over what they say is a very poorly-managed construction site right in front of a school.

The site, run by a subcontractor from People's Gas, is near the Pittsburgh Urban Christian School at the intersection of Center and South in Wilkinsburg.

They're concerned about holes in the sidewalk that children could fall into and ultimately get hurt.

School administrators have said it interferes with the kids getting in and out of the school.

They added that it's been going on for more than a month.

"It's unsafe in certain parts of the sidewalk because I'm uncomfortable as an adult walking in parts of [it] right in front of our main entrance, because it's only plywood and there's no steel or metal, and there are some holes that are large enough for my children's feet to possibly go through," explained Rolonda Stephens-Stewart, the Assistant Education Director of the school.

We've reached out to People's Gas and they said a supervisor was on-site to check it out.

They said the construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next week.