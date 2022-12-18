Bailey Eddleman's shooting, second half defense carries Claymont past Sandy Valley

MAGNOLIA — Claymont coupled some torrid outside shooting by All-Ohio point guard Bailey Eddleman with an outstanding defensive performance in the paint to post a 43-35 Inter-Valley Conference girls basketball win at Sandy Valley on Saturday.

Eddleman, the Mustangs’ senior leader, took game-scoring honors with 18 points, including all four of Claymont’s three-pointers in the game.

“She [Eddleman] is going to Wilmington to play and she’s got a scholarship, so she’s worked hard for that,” said Claymont (6-3, 3-2) coach Chad Bonifant.

Eddleman, a four-year starter, has goals for the Mustangs as they advance through the regular season with an eye on the postseason.

“We want to make it farther in the tournament than we ever have,” she said. “We were sectional champs last year and we want to go even farther this year.”

Joining Eddleman in the double-figure column on Saturday was senior Emma Woodward, who finished 10 points. Teammates Lauren Doane and MaKayla Frink added six markers apiece.

“We needed this one,” said Bonifant. “This is a good IVC win and I’m very proud of them.”

Sandy Valley (5-3, 2-3) was led by junior standout Lexi Tucci, who tossed in 14 points, while teammates Zoe Ward and Peyton Nicholson added seven and five points, respectively.

“We had some good looks and the ball rolled around the rim a couple times and didn’t want to drop in for us,” said Sandy Valley coach Tim McBride, whose team led 16-14 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime but was outscored 11-4 in the third quarter and 9-5 in the final stanza.

“They [the Mustangs] had a very good third quarter and we got behind a little bit and they hit a couple big shots on us,” said McBride. “Their size [was a factor], we lost a post player and were kind of limited size-wise. Several times we had a ball club that had two girls 5-[foot-]2 or shorter out on the floor going against a team with the size they have.”

There were five lead changes in a close first half in which neither team led by more than six points. Sparked by Tucci, who had six first-quarter points, the Cardinals held a 16-14 lead after one quarter.

“[Tucci] is a very good athlete,” said McBride.

Sandy Valley took as much as a six-point (22-16) advantage following a 3-pointer by Ward 4:47 before the break. The Mustangs answered with a 7-0 run and briefly took a 23-22 advantage with just 1:45 left. But Sandy Valley shut out the Mustangs in the remaining time while outscoring them 4-0 to take a 26-23 lead at halftime.

Tucci led the Cardinals in the first half with nine points, while Eddleman paced Claymont in the opening 16 minutes with eight markers.

Things changed in the second half, as Claymont ramped up its defense while controlling the paint.

“In the second half we really paid attention to where [Tucci] was and my teammates really had my back out there,” said Eddleman.

Bonifant agreed that keying on the talented Tucci was a key for the Mustangs after intermission.

“In the first quarter, the Tucci girl got some easy shots [in the paint] and I said we have to shut that down, and we did,” he said. “They really stepped it up.”