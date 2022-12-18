Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old female, a 15-year-old male, and an 11-year-old male were wounded and transported to the hospital, Hampton said.

The deputy chief said two groups of youths armed with guns confronted each other after a dispute on social media, which led to a shootout. He said other “individuals” were being interviewed by homicide investigators to determine their involvement.

The incident comes just three weeks after two other youths were shot and killed in Midtown.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said. “Again, we ask parents to know where their kids are, know what they’re doing, check rooms. There are too many guns in the hands of our youths. This is a time when we’re getting ready for the holidays, but we have two families planning funerals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





