Noblesville, IN

Art exhibition honors the life, talent of Dr. Robert Bratton

The watercolor paintings Dr. Robert Bratton poured his heart, soul and creativity into were the result of things that interested or inspired him. Landscapes were a Bratton favorite, as were people, machinery, old circus wagons, animals and trains. Sadly, Bratton, a longtime Carmel dentist who retired approximately 20 years ago,...
CARMEL, IN
Coaches honored for work in youth sports

Since 2013, Marty and Vicki Wilkey have coached the boys and girls cross country teams at Zionsville Middle School. This year, the couple was selected by the Community Foundation of Boone County’s grants committee to receive the Lionel Dubay Youth Sports Award. According to the CFBC, yearly nominees for...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’

Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
FISHERS, IN
Five recognized for achievements

Five individuals were recently recognized for making changes to their lives while on probation. The Hamilton County Courts’ Dept. of Probation Services held its annual Wall of Change celebration Nov. 16 in the jury assembly room at the Hamilton County Judicial and Government Center Building in Noblesville. “A lot...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Beef & Boards regulars help start 50th season with ‘Clue’

For Jeff Stockberger and Suzanne Stark, it’s only appropriate that the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre regulars appear in the first show of venue’s 50th anniversary season. Stockberger and Stark will perform in “Clue,” which will be presented Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at the Indianapolis venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Zionsville clinic takes unique approach to healthcare

FreedomDoc, a direct primary care clinic in Zionsville, recently announced its grand opening will be Jan. 2, 2023. According to the clinic’s physician, Dr. Anastasia Boyer, members of FreedomDoc pay a monthly fee to have unlimited visits as well as direct contact with their doctor at any time. Boyer...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Flexware Innovation names new vice president of business development

Flexware Innovation, a Fishers-based software company, announced that Sam Chumbley was promoted to the role of vice president of business development on Dec. 20. Chumbley replaced Jeff Etchison, who is now Flexware’s vice president of strategic initiatives. Chumbley, who has been with Flexware for about five years, will be...
FISHERS, IN
City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm

City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’

Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
CARMEL, IN
Receiving Recognition: Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt named Commissioner of the Year

Mark Heirbrandt is ending 2022 on a positive note after being named Commissioner of the Year by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners. The Westfield resident was recognized by the nonprofit organization during their annual conference, which was held Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel at Keystone Crossing. Heirbrandt was first elected to his county government seat in 2013 and re-elected to the office in 2016.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer

For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE

