Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Related
WCVB
Crews battle house fire in Everett, Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — Crews battled a fire at a home in Everett, Massachusetts. The fire started early Thursday at the residence on Vine Street. Flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home. “We showed up on scene, and we had heavy smoke. We...
WCVB
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck Thursday afternoon in Acushnet
ACUSHNET, Mass. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed Thursday in a crash involving a large truck. The Acushnet Police Department said multiple 911 calls at approximately 12:32 p.m. reported the incident, which occurred in the area of 59 South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the...
WCVB
Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm
A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
WCVB
Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts
SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
WCVB
Pregnant woman stabbed in stomach at Massachusetts gas station
BOSTON — A woman is charged in connection with the stabbing of another woman Wednesday at a gas station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said. Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers responded to 500 Geneva Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight in the area.
WCVB
Boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Acton returns home after weeks in rehab
ACTON, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month is headed home after spending weeks in a rehabilitation center recovering from his injuries. Plinio Cesar Soto Jr., 13, a student at RJ Grey Junior High School, was struck Nov. 2 while in...
WCVB
Gridlock hits Logan Airport as Christmas holiday rush begins
Gridlock across Boston's Logan Airport Thursday night as passengers try to beat the storm. Roughly 50 flights were cancelled and nearly 300 were delayed as the big storm moved across the country.
WCVB
Forecasting Our Future: Luxury residences in Boston designed to protect city's waterfront
BOSTON — New technology installed at a new luxury residence in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood aims to protect the city’s waterfront. “When we designed the building in 2014, it was not long after the devastation from Hurricane Sandy,” said William Halter, of ElkisManfredi Architects. The storm served...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
WCVB
An elaborate scale model railroad layout chugs its engine in a Leominster, Mass. home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Dolimpio is the owner and creator of a massive double HO Scale Model Railroad layout in the basement of his home in Leominster, Massachusetts. Both this layout and others can occasionally be viewed as part of public events.
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
WCVB
Dog rescued after falling into icy pond at Roger Williams Park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A dog is safe after it became trapped on a frozen pond and fell through the ice, thanks to first responders in Providence. Sgt. Steve Courville of the Providence Police Mounted Command said a jogger notified the unit about the dog, which was stuck out on a pond in Roger Williams Park, early Wednesday morning.
WCVB
5 for Good: Flying Santa honors New England Coast Guard families
BOSTON — Flying Santa is a tradition honoring Coast Guard families that dates back to the 1929. Brian Tague, president of Friends of Flying Santa, said it all began with Captain William Wincapaw, a Maine floatplane pilot. "As a gesture of appreciation on Christmas Day in 1929, he put...
WCVB
Lego artist builds Providence staples while students in Lowell repair bicycles
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lego artistAndrew Grover lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island. Using Legos, he creates large, detailed and historically accurate models of many of the Providence area’s older public buildings, particularly public schools and public libraries. Lowell Bike Connector is a community-based, volunteer-run non-profit in Lowell,...
WCVB
2 Massachusetts teens charged in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — Two teenagers from Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Melrose. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were arrested Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Melrose police said the robbery...
WCVB
Forecasting Our Future: A look back at the extreme weather events of 2022 that rocked nation
BOSTON — Out-of-control wildfires and historic flooding that scarred the landscape are just a few snapshots of the extreme weather that impacted residents across the United States in 2022. One weather event will go down as the most damaging of 2022. Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28. The...
WCVB
How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches
BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
WCVB
Thousands of Massachusetts residents need a lifesaving gift this holiday season
BOSTON — Nearly 3,600 people in Massachusetts need a kidney, but many of us at WCVB-TV were surprised to learn that Channel 5 news photographer Steve Menard is one of them. "I'm always on the other side of the camera," Menard said. "I'm not very comfortable in front of the camera."
WCVB
Boston requiring all public-facing TVs at businesses to display closed captioning
BOSTON — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday signed a city ordinance requiring all public-facing TVs to have the closed captioning...
WCVB
Create rock art at Periwinkle Cove in NH and The Stone Trust in Dummerston, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When Jim Ayers first created his first cairn, Periwinkle Cove was a blank canvas. Now, Rock Sculpture Point in Rye, New Hampshire, is a bona fide destination, as profiled inYankee Magazine.
Comments / 0