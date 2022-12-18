ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Crews battle house fire in Everett, Massachusetts

EVERETT, Mass. — Crews battled a fire at a home in Everett, Massachusetts. The fire started early Thursday at the residence on Vine Street. Flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home. “We showed up on scene, and we had heavy smoke. We...
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Bicyclist hit, killed by truck Thursday afternoon in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, Mass. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed Thursday in a crash involving a large truck. The Acushnet Police Department said multiple 911 calls at approximately 12:32 p.m. reported the incident, which occurred in the area of 59 South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the...
ACUSHNET, MA
WCVB

Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm

A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Pregnant woman stabbed in stomach at Massachusetts gas station

BOSTON — A woman is charged in connection with the stabbing of another woman Wednesday at a gas station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said. Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers responded to 500 Geneva Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight in the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: Flying Santa honors New England Coast Guard families

BOSTON — Flying Santa is a tradition honoring Coast Guard families that dates back to the 1929. Brian Tague, president of Friends of Flying Santa, said it all began with Captain William Wincapaw, a Maine floatplane pilot. "As a gesture of appreciation on Christmas Day in 1929, he put...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Lego artist builds Providence staples while students in Lowell repair bicycles

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lego artistAndrew Grover lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island. Using Legos, he creates large, detailed and historically accurate models of many of the Providence area’s older public buildings, particularly public schools and public libraries. Lowell Bike Connector is a community-based, volunteer-run non-profit in Lowell,...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

2 Massachusetts teens charged in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Two teenagers from Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Melrose. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were arrested Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Melrose police said the robbery...
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches

BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
BOSTON, MA

