St. Cecilia girls basketball improve to 6-1 with win over Fillmore Central
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team hosted Fillmore Central Tuesday night. In the end, the Hawkettes secure the 38-31 win over the Panthers. Watch embedded video for highlights.
Former UNK baseball player Shane Stock to be next S&C Coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve “Sarge” Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and decorated coaching career. Stock...
Adams Central girls basketball remain unbeaten in overtime win against York
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a battle of the unbeaten, the Adams Central girls basketball team welcomed on in York Tuesday. In a overtime thriller, the Patriots get the 45-39 victory. Watch embedded video for highlights.
York boys basketball fight off Adams Central in 59-45 win
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central boys basketball team welcomed on in York Tuesday night. In the end, the Dukes defeat the Patriots, 59-45. Watch embedded video for highlights.
5-Star Performer: Islander girls wrestling team makes a splash in early program success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back Flatwater Fracas Champs for the Grand Island girls wrestling team, a group of girls certainly proud to be out on the mats just like the boys. “I just love how it brings me a second home”, said junior GISH wrestler Jordan Williams....
Extreme cold through Friday..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The snow has moved on, but extreme cold and windy conditions will carry over into Friday. Winds will continue to be gusty tonight, with some gusts into the 40 mph range. A WIND CHILL WARNING will continue into Friday for dangerous wind chills, ranging from 35 to 40 below tonight through Friday morning. With those temperatures, frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
Staying healthy in the midst of a winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With brutal cold weather, health professionals are urging people to think about their health. One area of that is with ice causing slick walk ways. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one million Americans are injured annually as a result of falling on ice or snow, and tragically almost 17,000 people die as a result of an ice injury.
Winter has arrived...in every sense..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is officially the first day of winter, and it has certainly arrived. The long advertised cold front pushed through the Tri-Cities during the early evening. The worst of the weather will occur in the mid to late evening hours as the dynamics, lagging behind the front will get the snow going in the mid to late evening. Snow squalls will be possible in areas and have been reported, which are intense bands of wind driven snow producing near white-out blizzard conditions almost instantaneously.
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
Big day for Fonner Park as temporary gaming application approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously approved a casino operator license as well as hours of operations for Grand Island Casino Resort and Fonner Park. “This afternoon was very significant for the history of Fonner Park,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. Doors...
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarship application period opens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation announced the opening of its scholarship application process on Monday. Applicants can apply on the Foundation’s website from now to Feb. 9. Scholarship applicants can visit the scholarship page under the communities tab on the website for important...
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crossroads Mission Avenue is opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay during the anticipated frigged temperatures. This applies to all three locations in the tri-cities. The facility has always been an emergency shelter location for all, and when officials received word of people living in a laundry mat, the mission was clear.
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
Preventing frozen pipes during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer, it all starts with a part of the home you rarely thought about. More than 250,000 families and homes experience a...
No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You can’t park in downtown Grand Island overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown area overnight. This operation will require a parking ban on Downtown streets between midnight and 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
Man fought, bit officers during medical call in south Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A medical service call Tuesday morning ended with an assault on Kearney Police officers. Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police said officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Talmadge Street in south Kearney. They were called out to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a call involving a man reporting a possible medical issue inside the store.
Kearney man to trial court for assault with hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man, accused of hitting a man in the head with a hammer, is going to trial court. Tristen Titus, 26, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. After a probable cause hearing Tuesday, a judge transferred the case to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. A hearing in district court is pending.
