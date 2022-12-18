Girl gets stuck inside hollow tree while exploring trail, California firefighters say

Firefighters rescued a girl who got trapped inside a hollow tree while exploring a Campbell trail, California officials reported.

The girl got stuck in the hollowed-out tree along a creek-side trail Friday, Dec. 16, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 3:36 p.m. to rescue her, the release said. The girl was not hurt, and firefighters did not give her age, other than to say she is a juvenile.

”This is a good reminder to watch for unexpected hazards on trails,” firefighters wrote. “We’re a phone call away if you need us!”

Campbell is a city of 42,000 people about 5 miles southwest of San Jose.

