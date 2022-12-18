ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

13WMAZ

List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion

MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
