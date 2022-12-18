The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system passed by to our south last night and will briefly stall just of the coast of Florida today. This will keep it cloudy and cool with scattered showers and some drizzle. The system will lift northward on Thursday, bringing warmer weather and a better chance for heavier rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60s along the coast on Thursday. It will warm inland as well but only to the mid to upper 50s.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO