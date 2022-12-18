ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

wbtw.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 16 News

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
KMOV

Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students. According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wbtw.com

The cloudy, wet weather continues

The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system passed by to our south last night and will briefly stall just of the coast of Florida today. This will keep it cloudy and cool with scattered showers and some drizzle. The system will lift northward on Thursday, bringing warmer weather and a better chance for heavier rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60s along the coast on Thursday. It will warm inland as well but only to the mid to upper 50s.
FLORIDA STATE
wbtw.com

Showers Sticking Around Today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Cloudy skies will stick around the area today. Chilly as well. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s in the Pee Dee and Mid to upper 40s in the Coastal areas. We will have a southerly flow kicking...

