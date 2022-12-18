Read full article on original website
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
Florida Condo Association President Arrested Again On More Video Voyeurism Charges
Readers of The Free Press may remember when we first reported on 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association, who was arrested and booked on four counts of video voyeurism. Add nine new charges to the list. Robert W. Orr
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students. According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10 Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 in Louisiana has resulted in the death of a 47-year-old commercial vehicle driver after the truck he was driving left the roadway, entered a wooded area, and rolled over.
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle. Covington – Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-12 that left one driver dead and the other unharmed after a 2005 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2019 International LT625 tractor-truck.
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit...
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
Police: Man follows woman out of St. Ann store, robs her at gunpoint
Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week.
Thousands without power after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210...
The cloudy, wet weather continues
The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system passed by to our south last night and will briefly stall just of the coast of Florida today. This will keep it cloudy and cool with scattered showers and some drizzle. The system will lift northward on Thursday, bringing warmer weather and a better chance for heavier rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60s along the coast on Thursday. It will warm inland as well but only to the mid to upper 50s.
Showers Sticking Around Today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Cloudy skies will stick around the area today. Chilly as well. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s in the Pee Dee and Mid to upper 40s in the Coastal areas. We will have a southerly flow kicking...
