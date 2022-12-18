Read full article on original website
FIFA Investigating Salt Bae's ‘Undue Access' to World Cup Trophy, Argentina's Celebration
Salt Bae apparently has FIFA feeling salty. After Argentina defeated France in Sunday's World Cup Final in Qatar, Salt Bae -- the Turkish chef turned 2017 internet meme -- was seen on the Lusail Stadium pitch amid La Albiceleste's championship celebration. The celebrity chef took photos with players from Argentina, and he even got his hands on the prestigious World Cup trophy several times.
Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami
The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait. Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay...
