wccsradio.com
CREWS ON-SCENE OF A VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 954
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident this morning in Center township. Indiana County 911 first reported the accident at 8:12 this morning on Route 954 South in Center Township. Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments were initially dispatched. Blacklick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, while Indiana fire Association was dispatched to South 6th Street for traffic control. The Brush Valley Fire department said that Route 954 between the intersections of Lucerne Road and Route 56 at Coy’s Pizza is closed at this time. Initial reports say that it was a one-vehicle accident with possible entrapment near Coy’s.
wdadradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
wccsradio.com
UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Indiana County on Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s office. A news release said the victim was traveling on Route 954 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at 7:52 a.m. in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra crossed the centerline.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating after two vehicles catch fire blocks away from each other
Pittsburgh police are investigating two vehicle fires overnight that happened just a few blocks away from each other and just minutes apart. The first happened late Wednesday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue at Chauncey Drive. It appears the bed of a pickup truck caught fire. A ladder that was...
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
1 sustains minor injuries after house fire in Butler
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person sustained minor injuries after a house fire in Butler.Crews were called to the fire on 3rd Street in Butler on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Butler Radio, it is believed the fire started in the kitchen and one person sustained minor injuries.
Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment. The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue...
butlerradio.com
First Responders Honored; Meet With Fairground Hill Crash Victim
Three people who helped to rescue a man from a vehicle crash and fire that happened last month have been recognized by the Butler Township Commissioners. Butler Township Police officers Rachel Dovidio and William Dobson along with Director of Public Safety Chief Scott Frederick received a plaque for their actions November 30th on Fairground Hill Road.
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
Butler Township first responders recognized after saving man from burning car in November
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s not every day that you get to thank the first responders who saved your life, but on Monday, Butler Township first responders got the recognition they deserved after saving a man from a burning car in late November. ORIGINAL STORY >>> WATCH: Dashcam...
977rocks.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
butlerradio.com
Sheriff’s Office To Halt License To Carry Applications Early On Friday
Due to the upcoming holiday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office will temporarily stop granting firearm licenses. According to Sheriff Mike Slupe, his office will cease the process of accepting License to Carry applications at noon on Friday. The Sheriff’s office will reopen for all regular business on Tuesday, December...
beavercountyradio.com
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
Second accident in three days closes McKees Rocks Bridge again
A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on the McKees Rocks Bridge Monday afternoon. Allegheny County Police say it happened just before 2 p.m.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Son sues after Pa. woman, 87, dies months after tripping over traffic cone
The son of an elderly Mount Lebanon woman who died in September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the municipality and the construction company doing work along Washington Road, alleging that her death was caused by injuries she suffered months earlier when she tripped on an oversized traffic cone.
A Worthington woman was killed and another person was in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday evening on the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said. The woman who perished in the wreck was 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
