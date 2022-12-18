ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccsradio.com

CREWS ON-SCENE OF A VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 954

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident this morning in Center township. Indiana County 911 first reported the accident at 8:12 this morning on Route 954 South in Center Township. Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments were initially dispatched. Blacklick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, while Indiana fire Association was dispatched to South 6th Street for traffic control. The Brush Valley Fire department said that Route 954 between the intersections of Lucerne Road and Route 56 at Coy’s Pizza is closed at this time. Initial reports say that it was a one-vehicle accident with possible entrapment near Coy’s.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH

State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
HOMER CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coroner: Man killed in fatal Indiana County crash

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Indiana County on Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s office. A news release said the victim was traveling on Route 954 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at 7:52 a.m. in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra crossed the centerline.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 sustains minor injuries after house fire in Butler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person sustained minor injuries after a house fire in Butler.Crews were called to the fire on 3rd Street in Butler on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Butler Radio, it is believed the fire started in the kitchen and one person sustained minor injuries. 
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

First Responders Honored; Meet With Fairground Hill Crash Victim

Three people who helped to rescue a man from a vehicle crash and fire that happened last month have been recognized by the Butler Township Commissioners. Butler Township Police officers Rachel Dovidio and William Dobson along with Director of Public Safety Chief Scott Frederick received a plaque for their actions November 30th on Fairground Hill Road.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash

An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Sheriff’s Office To Halt License To Carry Applications Early On Friday

Due to the upcoming holiday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office will temporarily stop granting firearm licenses. According to Sheriff Mike Slupe, his office will cease the process of accepting License to Carry applications at noon on Friday. The Sheriff’s office will reopen for all regular business on Tuesday, December...
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Worthington woman dead, 2 injured following McKees Rocks Bridge crash

A Worthington woman was killed and another person was in critical condition following a head-on crash Saturday evening on the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said. The woman who perished in the wreck was 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA

