Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Calls Out Athletic Director
Ohio State has received a lot of criticism over the past week for not being prepared for the NIL era. Earlier this month, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith asked fans to donate money to close the NIL recruiting gap. "Recent guidance updates from the NCAA clarified how schools can...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Look: NFL Star Not Happy With TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection
On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl teams were announced and with it a controversy started brewing. Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl in the AFC this year. His Pro Bowl selection comes despite the fact that he's missed the majority of the season. Watt has...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0