BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO