Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash
A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
Lithium ion battery causes house fire in Sanbornton Saturday
SANBORNTON — One person suffered minor burns from a weekend house fire. An investigation determined the cause was a backup lithium ion battery system. Firefighting crews from nine communities responded to the fire on Saturday. “It’s similar to a standby generator,” explained Sanbornton Fire Chief Paul Dexter Jr. “They...
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Police: Drunk driver was asleep — and armed — behind the wheel at Boston I-93 on-ramp
He allegedly caused a traffic back-up on the ramp. A Cambridge man was found asleep at the wheel of a Lexus — causing a traffic back-up on the Sullivan Square on-ramp to I-93 north in Charlestown early Monday — while also intoxicated and armed with a loaded handgun, prosecutors allege.
LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica
BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less.
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday
All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
Liquor commission says Portsmouth bar served alcohol to intoxicated man before crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth bar is waiting for a hearing to decide if its liquor license will be suspended. This, after the liquor commission filed documents saying the bar served alcohol to a person who was intoxicated and was later involved in a deadly crash. News 9 learned...
Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Hooksett, police say; 1 hurt
New Hampshire State Police are looking for a gray Mazda after a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett on Tuesday. Police said the driver of this car was weaving in and out of traffic before losing control before 2:30 p.m. Police said the car hit a truck and trailer and a concrete...
Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer
HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage
BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
