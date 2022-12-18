ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

97.5 WOKQ

NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash

A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WMUR.com

Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lithium ion battery causes house fire in Sanbornton Saturday

SANBORNTON — One person suffered minor burns from a weekend house fire. An investigation determined the cause was a backup lithium ion battery system. Firefighting crews from nine communities responded to the fire on Saturday. “It’s similar to a standby generator,” explained Sanbornton Fire Chief Paul Dexter Jr. “They...
SANBORNTON, NH
nbcboston.com

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica

BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less. 
BILLERICA, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday

All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer

HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
HUDSON, NH
CBS Boston

Woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage

BOSTON - Police in Boston are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in a Back Bay parking garage. It happened at 100 Clarendon Street Monday at 5:15 p.m. The woman told police she had been "physically and indecently" assaulted. She was able to defend herself, causing the suspect to flee.She described the suspect as a Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He fled on foot towards Stuart Street. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday night. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

