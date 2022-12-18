ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Christmas Eve clash will have major implications for both teams, with the Seahawks (7-7) coming off a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, on the other hand, could claim the AFC’s best record with a win over Seattle, currently tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the throne. We’re going to make some Week 16 Seattle Seahawks bold predictions for their must-win tilt vs. the Chiefs.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
SEATTLE, WA
Bettor’s $11k Zach Wilson gamble that backfired spectacularly

The New York Jets let themselves and a lot of people down Thursday night in their 19-3 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even bettors who laid money on the Jets are left howling in pain in casinos across the nation, with one unlucky wagerer losing $11,000 on a Zach Wilson bet. All that bettor […] The post Bettor’s $11k Zach Wilson gamble that backfired spectacularly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
WASHINGTON, DC
Matthew Judon’s stern message following sack-less game

FOXBOROUGH – Fresh off earning a Pro Bowl nod for the fourth consecutive season, Mattew Judon was actually critiquing his game instead of celebrating his performance this season. The New England Patriots outside linebacker has a bit of a reason as to why he was in the mood to critique his play.
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away

In recent weeks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their footing. Lawrence has emerged into the star that many thought he would be and the offense has looked to be among the best in the NFL. Over the past four games, they have gone 3-1. But even with their recent success, the Jaguars […] The post Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates

The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, LA
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
Tom Brady vindicated by major Pro Bowl change despite getting snubbed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of Pro Bowl selections throughout his long and successful career in the NFL. And while he’s not going to be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl, it’ll feel just the same for the future Hall of Famer, who rarely played in it. For one, there’s not a game to be played this time around, with the NFL finally making a change.
TAMPA, FL
