1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Patriots
In Week 16, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. This matchup will feature an explosive Bengals team currently on a five-game win streak. Ahead of the Bengals-Patriotsmatchup, we will be giving our Bengals Week 16 predictions. Following a slow...
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Bears
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so each game can have serious implications in the playoff battle. With the Buffalo Bills set to travel and face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, it means it is time for some Bills Week 16 bold predictions. Buffalo...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Cowboys’ kick returner thought he was cut before Jerry Jones dropped Pro Bowl bomb
When Dallas Cowboys’ return man KaVontae Turpin received a call from Jerry Jones, his immediate thought was that he had been cut. But instead, Jones’ call was a positive one, as the Cowboys’ owner notified Turpin that he was nominated to his first ever Pro Bowl. Turpin...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Chiefs
The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Christmas Eve clash will have major implications for both teams, with the Seahawks (7-7) coming off a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, on the other hand, could claim the AFC’s best record with a win over Seattle, currently tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the throne. We’re going to make some Week 16 Seattle Seahawks bold predictions for their must-win tilt vs. the Chiefs.
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Bettor’s $11k Zach Wilson gamble that backfired spectacularly
The New York Jets let themselves and a lot of people down Thursday night in their 19-3 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even bettors who laid money on the Jets are left howling in pain in casinos across the nation, with one unlucky wagerer losing $11,000 on a Zach Wilson bet. All that bettor […] The post Bettor’s $11k Zach Wilson gamble that backfired spectacularly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Matthew Judon’s stern message following sack-less game
FOXBOROUGH – Fresh off earning a Pro Bowl nod for the fourth consecutive season, Mattew Judon was actually critiquing his game instead of celebrating his performance this season. The New England Patriots outside linebacker has a bit of a reason as to why he was in the mood to critique his play.
Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death
As the Pittsburgh Steelers get set to celebrate their famous “Immaculate Reception” playoff victory, the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has crushed the atmosphere surrounding the event. His family is both shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the Pittsburgh icon. “Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents […] The post Franco Harris family puts out ‘heartbroken’ statement after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away
In recent weeks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their footing. Lawrence has emerged into the star that many thought he would be and the offense has looked to be among the best in the NFL. Over the past four games, they have gone 3-1. But even with their recent success, the Jaguars […] The post Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is a big deal for many teams throughout the league still in playoff contention, but it’s also a big deal for fantasy football managers who find themselves embroiled in tightly contested playoff series. Fantasy managers need to be set at every position heading into this crucial week of action, including the tight end position, which makes our Week 16 tight end start ’em sit ’em list a very important read.
Tom Brady vindicated by major Pro Bowl change despite getting snubbed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of Pro Bowl selections throughout his long and successful career in the NFL. And while he’s not going to be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl, it’ll feel just the same for the future Hall of Famer, who rarely played in it. For one, there’s not a game to be played this time around, with the NFL finally making a change.
