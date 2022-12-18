Read full article on original website
Roadwork could cause delays in Bridgeport Wednesday
Those who are traveling near North Central West Virginia Airport Wednesday could see delays.
WDTV
Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
wvpublic.org
Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region
Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
WDTV
Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
Upshur County roadway closed after log truck rollover
West Virginia Route 20 in Upshur County has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident.
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
WDTV
Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The latest on the winter storm: what we will get and when we will get it
For several days, Pittsburgh area residents have been told that severe winter weather is heading to the area for Christmas weekend. The burning question has been exactly when will it hit and how bad will it be?. According to the National Weather Service in Moon Township, a cold front will...
Sheriff’s deputy dies after crash involving SUV, tractor trailer, truck in Allegany County
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a tractor trailer, then was hit by a truck in Allegany County Tuesday. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack received a call about the wreck on […]
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
WDTV
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
Garrett County Sheriff's deputy killed in three-car crash in Frostburg
The impact pushed McElroy's unmarked police Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck by an oncoming Ford F350 truck.
