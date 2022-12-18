Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
WBIR
WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far. Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far. In a practice...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
rockytopinsider.com
Nico Iamaleava Already Showing Off His ‘Raw Skills’ and ‘Arm Talent’
It’s not every day that the Tennessee football program welcomes the second-ranked overall prospect in the entire recruiting class to town. However, with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, that’s been the exact case this week in Knoxville. The highly-touted quarterback officially made his practice debut last week as the...
rockytopinsider.com
How One Early Enrollee Is Already Impressing Josh Heupel
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel raved about the initial results that he is getting from Tennessee’s 15 early enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class. From quarterback Nico Iamaleava to linebacker Arion Carter, there’s plenty to be impressed with. One player, though, has already stood out to Heupel specifically...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Favors High School Recruiting Over Transfer Portal, But Sees Advantages to Both
While speaking at the Tennessee signing day press event on Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel pulled back the curtain on the ways that the Vols are approaching the recruiting scene. And while talking about the subject, Heupel made it clear that he isn’t trying to build a transfer portal program moving forward.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Signs BYU Transfer Linebacker
BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili committed and signed with Tennessee football on the first day of the early signing period. Pili announced his commitment on Twitter with his paperwork following closely behind and Tennessee officially announcing his signing. Pili comes to Knoxville with four years of college experience and one...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Tennessee DC Tim Banks Said Ahead Of Orange Bowl
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Vols’ bowl practice and Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. It was an up-and-down regular season for Tennessee’s defense that included impressive performances against LSU, Kentucky and Vanderbilt but also a costly abysmal performance against South Carolina.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Dominated Austin Peay
Tennessee capped off its pre conference play with a dominant, 86-44, victory over Austin Peay at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. The Vols jumped out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back cruising to the victory over the instate foe. In Tennessee’s last game before SEC play, Santiago Vescovi broke...
Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide
Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality tomorrow as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We ...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Dominates Austin Peay Start-To-Finish
Tennessee made quick and easy work of Austin Peay, jumping out to a massive lead in the game’s opening minuted before cruising to a, 86-44, victory. The Vols bounced back from Saturday’s loss at then-No. 9 Arizona and came ready to play avoiding any possibility of an upset.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Baseball Stands In Preseason Ranking
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its 2023 preseason rankings Tuesday morning with Tennessee coming in as the No. 5 team in the country. Tennessee is the fourth highest ranked SEC team in the poll as the nation’s most dominant conference is well represented in the poll. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Texas A&M all come in ahead of the Vols.
Local lineman inks with Tennessee
A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Vols Stand in Latest Bracketology After Weekend Loss
Tennessee Basketball is fresh off a Top-10 loss to the Arizona Wildcats over the weekend. After the road loss, the Vols dropped just two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the AP Top-25 Poll. The Vols and Wildcats fought for a full 40 minutes, as neither team ever...
rockytopinsider.com
Live Updates: Tennessee Closes In On 2023 Recruiting Class During Early Signing Period
Tennessee enters the early signing period with 24 commits as head coach Josh Heupel puts the finishing touches on his second full singing class in Knoxville. The Vols enter Wednesday with the nation’s No. 9 recruiting class and the SEC’s fourth ranked class with the possibility of adding a handful of players Wednesday.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Resuming Home-And-Home With Wisconsin In 2023
Tennessee basketball will face Wisconsin during the 2023-24 basketball season, head coach Rick Barnes shared on Vol Calls Monday night. The Vols will travel to Madison for the second matchup in a home-and-home series with Wisconsin. The official date hasn’t been announced nor has the game been added to Tennessee’s official schedule. If you don’t remember the first matchup in the series its for good reason.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Comments / 0