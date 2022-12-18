ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

I tried 8 milk chocolate bars and Hershey’s was actually my least favorite

As a food and travel writer, I have been fortunate enough to eat my way through dozens of countries and tried, well, practically anything I could get my hands on. The one thing I can attest is that there is no dessert more universally beloved than chocolate. Whether it’s folded into a croissant in France, melted and paired with churros in Mexico, or used to encase creams and nuts in Belgium, most humans are essentially Augustus Gloop from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." And they’re absolutely falling in the chocolate river.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
marthastewart.com

More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheStreet

Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk

Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
Money

The Best French Press Coffee Makers for a Delicious Morning Brew

With automatic and multi-step machines available to help you get your morning caffeine fix, the French press may not be the first option you would think to look at. This simple gadget does, however, have one remarkable benefit: you’ll never have to do without your java again! Whether you’re camping, road-tripping or traveling for work, a French press coffee maker will allow you to enjoy superior coffee — no power outlet or machine necessary. To help you navigate the options, we’ve searched out the leading French press coffee makers in 2023 and compiled our top picks with expert tips below.
foodsafetynews.com

Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages

Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
foodsafetynews.com

Frozen raspberries recalled after FDA testing finds hepatitis A

Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries after testing found hepatitis A contamination. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of hepatitis A in certain James Farm branded frozen raspberries. The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in foodservice 10-pound James Farm branded cartons.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Food Beast

Candy Maker Ferrero Purchases Company That Makes Halo Top Ice Cream

Massive candy-making company Ferrero, who owns the subsidiaries behind popular products like Sweet Tarts, Nerds, and Famous Amos, is looking to expand its North American footprint. As CNBC reports, the expansion comes thanks to the purchase of Wells Enterprises, a massive ice cream company that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, and Halo Top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy