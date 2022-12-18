Read full article on original website
I tried 8 milk chocolate bars and Hershey’s was actually my least favorite
As a food and travel writer, I have been fortunate enough to eat my way through dozens of countries and tried, well, practically anything I could get my hands on. The one thing I can attest is that there is no dessert more universally beloved than chocolate. Whether it’s folded into a croissant in France, melted and paired with churros in Mexico, or used to encase creams and nuts in Belgium, most humans are essentially Augustus Gloop from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." And they’re absolutely falling in the chocolate river.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
marthastewart.com
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
Lidl recalls Advent calendars due to potential salmonella contamination
Lidl U.S. recalled its Favorina branded Advent calendar over concerns that some of the product may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious and fatal infections.
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk
Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
The spit of these monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee that is very expensive
Formosan macaquePhoto byPhoto by KaurJmeb, in Taipei Zoo; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The spit of the Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee called the monkey spit coffee.
The Best French Press Coffee Makers for a Delicious Morning Brew
With automatic and multi-step machines available to help you get your morning caffeine fix, the French press may not be the first option you would think to look at. This simple gadget does, however, have one remarkable benefit: you’ll never have to do without your java again! Whether you’re camping, road-tripping or traveling for work, a French press coffee maker will allow you to enjoy superior coffee — no power outlet or machine necessary. To help you navigate the options, we’ve searched out the leading French press coffee makers in 2023 and compiled our top picks with expert tips below.
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
foodsafetynews.com
Frozen raspberries recalled after FDA testing finds hepatitis A
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries after testing found hepatitis A contamination. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of hepatitis A in certain James Farm branded frozen raspberries. The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in foodservice 10-pound James Farm branded cartons.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Food Beast
Candy Maker Ferrero Purchases Company That Makes Halo Top Ice Cream
Massive candy-making company Ferrero, who owns the subsidiaries behind popular products like Sweet Tarts, Nerds, and Famous Amos, is looking to expand its North American footprint. As CNBC reports, the expansion comes thanks to the purchase of Wells Enterprises, a massive ice cream company that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, and Halo Top.
