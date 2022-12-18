Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Hartford
Crews are investigating after a fire damaged a multi-family home in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the home on Martin Street around 3:12 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the porch, in the basement, on the first and second floors...
Hartford family displaced by Martin Street fire
Firefighters battled a large house fire blaze early Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian fatally injured in Norwich crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian in Norwich has died after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hickory Street and Golden Street. Police say they responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Serious injuries were reported. The victim was transported to W.W. Backus Hospital where he ultimately...
Eyewitness News
Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
Eyewitness News
Father gets hit by car, family loses everything following fire in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington. On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive. The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.
2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck in West Hartford, life-threatening injuries reported
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 5 p.m. today, West Hartford police responded to a crash with a pedestrian struck on Mohegan Road. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and...
Gunfire hits New Haven school bus
Four students were aboard a little yellow school bus when it was grazed by gunfire in New Haven, with no injuries to anyone on board the vehicle
Eyewitness News
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
Eyewitness News
Police: Man passed out in apartment hallway with gun near his hand
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who was passed out with a gun near his hand in an apartment building hallway in Shelton faces a list of charges. Joseph Proto, 47, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday. Shelton police said the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened at...
Duo Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery Of CT Convenience Store, Police Say
Police are searching for two people after a Connecticut convenience store was robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened in New Haven County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Milford Convenience and Tobacco, located at 784 Boston Post Road, the Milford Police Department said. Police said two male...
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Wolcott steps in after family loses everything in fire
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — In the true spirit of giving, the Wolcott community is coming together this holiday season to help a family that was displaced by a fire. The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Spindle Hill Road. The family got out safely, but lost their belongings, according to Wolcott Fire […]
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
Eyewitness News
I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Eyewitness News
West Hartford police investigate serious motor vehicle accident on Mohegan Road
United Illuminating and emergency crews prepare for storm ahead of holiday weekend. Tonight emergency crews say they are preparing for a triple threat of high winds, possible flooding, and extremely cold temperatures. Holiday Lights continues in South Windsor. Updated: 9 hours ago. Holiday Lights continues in South Windsor. Eversource prepares...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. Hartford schools searching internationally for teachers.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Overnight homicide investigation continues in Hartford
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said rain and wind are on the horizon for a high-impact storm on Friday. Here is her Wednesday noon forecast. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Updated: 4 hours ago. A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain Thursday...
