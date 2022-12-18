NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington. On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive. The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO