WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Elliott UPDATE: Timing, Warnings, Helpful Links
Lots to go thru here as Winter Storm Elliott approaches:. And now timing: Looks Like we will start seeing rain around 5:00 with a quick changeover by 6:00 p.m. for most of Middle Tennessee. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Thu Dec...
Christmas Eve Services in Rutherford County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at news@rutherfordsource.com. Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually. 1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 895-7167. 12:30...
City of Murfreesboro Prepared for Ice and Snow
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Winter weather, whether a wintry mix of sleet and ice, or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee. City Public Works crews are ready to respond to extreme weather patterns. Forecasters are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon possibly changing to snow Thursday night...
WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm
La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend. Street department crews...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information regarding this...
TDOT Halts Highway Construction for the Holiday Travel Period
Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Ribbon Cutting: The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee
The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A in Murfreesboro. Selling of shirts blanks (cotton to polyester), heat press and sticky vinyl, and sublimation products. The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee. 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A. Murfreesboro,...
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
OBITUARY: Thomas Earl ‘Tom’ Crafton II
Thomas Earl “Tom” Crafton II, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee, went home to rest in the arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Crafton. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years,...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric
With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000...
Ribbon Cutting: Happy’s Sports Lounge in Murfreesboro
Happy’s Sports Lounge held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 302 W Main St in Murfreesboro. Happy’s Sports Lounge has fun down to a tee! No matter your age or interest, Happy’s offers something up everyone’s alley!. 5 State-Of -The Art Trackman Golf...
OBITUARY: Craig ‘Bunyan’ Alan Aradine
Craig “Bunyan” Alan Aradine, age 67, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Churchville, NY to Henry and Peggy Goodwin Aradine. Craig worked in maintenance for the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department before his retirement to spend...
Ribbon Cutting: J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics in Murfreesboro
J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 109 N. Maple Street, Suite B in Murfreesboro. J. Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics is a one-stop aesthetic boutique for all your beauty needs, from the latest and greatest cosmetic injections to soothing facials that will leave you feeling refreshed and looking fabulous!
Three Drivers Cited in School Bus Safety Traffic Enforcement
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – (December 16, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers cite three drivers who drove pass a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players
NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program. “That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark...
Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser
Pretty in Pink Boutique is currently in the midst of its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Each location has set up and decorated its Christmas Tree. You can view each one and vote for your favorite on their website. Each vote helps raise money for the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which...
