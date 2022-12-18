ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested after two people found murdered in Denver

Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday. Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex. Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims...
DENVER, CO
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton Police bust up counterfeiting operation

A counterfeiting operation run out of a local hotel was busted up earlier this month in Brighton. According to a press release, Brighton Police received a report about counterfeit bills passed at a pair of businesses on Dec. 8. After an investigation, a suspect and vehicle were identified. Later that same day, Brighton officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.
BRIGHTON, CO
YAHOO!

Police investigating bank robbery in south Boulder

Dec. 20—Police are investigating a bank robbery in south Boulder on Tuesday. According to a tweet at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Boulder police were called to the Chase Bank at 603 S. Broadway near Table Mesa Drive and Broadway. Police said the male suspect did not display a weapon but...
BOULDER, CO
YAHOO!

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Longmont stabbing

Dec. 21—The man convicted in a Longmont stabbing was sentenced to 30 years in prison. John Mark McKinley, 60, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and first-degree assault following a trial in July. McKinley was sentenced by Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill to 30 years in prison on Tuesday...
LONGMONT, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
truecrimedaily

Colorado mom allegedly stabbed 10-year-old son several times

GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old mother was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her young son several times. According to Greeley Police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:10 a.m., officers went to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Avenue for a stabbing report. When on their way, Greeley Police were reportedly informed a suspect fled the scene.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO

