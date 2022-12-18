Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after two people found murdered in Denver
Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday. Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex. Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton Police bust up counterfeiting operation
A counterfeiting operation run out of a local hotel was busted up earlier this month in Brighton. According to a press release, Brighton Police received a report about counterfeit bills passed at a pair of businesses on Dec. 8. After an investigation, a suspect and vehicle were identified. Later that same day, Brighton officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.
YAHOO!
Police investigating bank robbery in south Boulder
Dec. 20—Police are investigating a bank robbery in south Boulder on Tuesday. According to a tweet at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Boulder police were called to the Chase Bank at 603 S. Broadway near Table Mesa Drive and Broadway. Police said the male suspect did not display a weapon but...
YAHOO!
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Longmont stabbing
Dec. 21—The man convicted in a Longmont stabbing was sentenced to 30 years in prison. John Mark McKinley, 60, was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and first-degree assault following a trial in July. McKinley was sentenced by Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill to 30 years in prison on Tuesday...
Police looking for homicide suspect 1 year later
One year after a driver was shot and killed on North Chambers Road, police are still looking for information on the suspects involved.
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Victims, police call for action against crime hotspot in Adams County
Police records show hundreds of calls for service a year, two homicides and multiple drug busts at the Primrose Motel in Adams County. So what's preventing officials from shutting down problem motels?
Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.
Colorado mom allegedly stabbed 10-year-old son several times
GREELEY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old mother was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her young son several times. According to Greeley Police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:10 a.m., officers went to a residence on the 200 block of 9th Avenue for a stabbing report. When on their way, Greeley Police were reportedly informed a suspect fled the scene.
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting
DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What motivated Jonelle Matthews’ killer? Lead detective gives insight
Tuesday marks 38 years since Jonelle Matthews went missing in Greeley. FOX31 sat down with the lead investigator on the case about what led him to the man convicted of her murder.
Fire completely destroys Northglenn home
A home was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night.
Meth detected in air ducts of Boulder's main library, prompting closure
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms. City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Aurora
A person who was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was transported with serious injuries on Saturday night.
Woman injured in Jefferson County shooting, suspect found dead
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of shooting a woman Saturday morning was later found dead. The Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call at 8:06 a.m. about a shooting in the area of 3600 S. Sheridan Blvd., just south of Highway 285.
Lakewood Police issue apology after erroneous warning message
Residents who receive alerts from Jefferson County's emergency alert system, LookOutAlert, received a rude awakening Sunday morning: A lockout alert only meant for a small number of people in the Lakewood area. The alert was originally intended for those living near where Lakewood Police were arresting a suspect. Instead, it...
