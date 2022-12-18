Read full article on original website
Luis Baez
4d ago
what about the roughing the passer I counted 4 times when Josh Allen was hit no call! Go bufffffaaalllllooooo! What about all those calls new England gt help with to win! People talk but they don't talk about how buffalo has to play teams and the refs it's a dam shame! yeah let's clean it up
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… Josh Allen!
If you’re in East Buffalo and you look up to the sky, you may catch a glimpse of Superman… in a way. A new Josh Allen cutout has him depicted as Superman leaping over the sign at the corner of Clark Street and Kent Street. Read more here:
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Allen does not want a Dome in Buffalo, and thinks the people that want one are soft
Josh Allen is a funny guy and he loves the City of Buffalo. He told Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network that he loves the snow and does not want to play in a Dome. A matter of fact, Josh Allen thinks playing is a Dome is a soft take.
Patriots Hall Of Famer Calls Out Mac Jones For In-Game Outbursts
It’s one thing for media talking heads to rip Mac Jones for his vulgar in-game outbursts. It’s another thing when a highly respected member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame does it. Jones in recent weeks has become increasingly emotional during games, often dropping F-bombs and...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Josh Allen Status Revealed: Bills at Bears Injury Report
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed on Tuesday’s report due to his right elbow, while center Mitch Morse was expectedly absent.
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out
The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.
