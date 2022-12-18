The NFL Wreaked Havoc on Family Gatherings Everywhere With Its 1st Christmas Day Games in 1971

Christmas Day NFL games have become quite common since the ’90s. However, when the NFL scheduled the first-ever Christmas game in 1971, havoc ensued, and the league faced great backlash.

Find out more about the history of NFL games on Christmas and what fans can expect from the league on December 25, 2022.

When did the NFL play its first Christmas game?

The league scheduled two Divisional Playoff games on Christmas Day in 1971. Football fans had seen the AFL-NFL merger take place in 1970. Before this merger, the regular season usually ended in mid-December. Therefore, there was no need to hold Christmas Day games .

However, after the merger, the regular season was extended. The league decided to try out some Christmas games during the 1971-72 season. The decision came with mixed reviews from fans.

Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and coach Tom Landry prepare for the Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings in 1971 | Bettmann/Contributor

Two Divisional Playoff games took place on December 25, 1971: the Dallas Cowboys versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins versus the Kansas City Chiefs. According to American Football Fandom , the first game of the holiday saw the Vikings host the Cowboys.

The visiting Dallas team came out on top on Christmas Day, securing a 20-12 victory over the Vikings. This matchup went off without a hitch. However, problems began to arise during the second Christmas game of the day.

One state tried to outlaw NFL Christmas games altogether

The second 1971 Christmas game, where the Chiefs hosted the Dolphins, became the longest game in NFL history. As the New York Times reports, the game occurred at Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the high 60s.

The warmth wasn’t the only unusual element of the Christmas game, as the competition lasted an unprecedented 82 minutes and 40 seconds . For reference, a normal NFL game is 60 minutes and often takes three or more hours to complete, with halftime and timeouts considered.

The lengthy afternoon game saw the Chiefs fall to the Dolphins in a 24-27 loss. However, it’s not the score that fans, or more likely the families of fans, remember. Rather, it’s the fact that the lengthy competition interfered with Christmas dinners around the nation.

After the Christmas Day havoc the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game incited, the NFL received numerous complaints. The league also came under fire by Christian organizations for intruding on a traditional religious and family holiday. A Kansas state legislator even proposed a bill to ban the scheduling of Christmas Day games. As a result of the backlash, the NFL did not schedule another Christmas Day game until the 1989-90 season.

Which NFL teams have never played on Christmas?

After waiting 17 seasons to schedule another Christmas Day game , the concept has become more accepted. The second NFL Christmas Day game was in 1989 when the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings came out on top in a 29-21 victory. After a few more seasons, the league scheduled back-to-back Christmas Day Games in 1993, 1994, and 1995.

Here’s the full list of results from NFL games played on Christmas Day.

1971: Dallas Cowboys-20, Minnesota Vikings-12

1971: Miami Dolphins-27, Kansas City Chiefs-24

1989: Minnesota Vikings-29, Cincinnati Bengals-21

1993: Houston Oilers-10, San Francisco 49ers-7

1994: Miami Dolphins-27, Detroit Lions-20

1995: Dallas Cowboys-37, Arizona Cardinals-13

1999: Denver Broncos-17, Detroit Lions-7

2000: Tennessee Titans-31, Dallas Cowboys-0

2004: Kansas City Chiefs-31, Oakland Raiders-30

2004: Denver Broncos-37, Tennessee Titans-16

2005: Chicago Bears-24, Green Bay Packers-17

2005: Baltimore Ravens-30, Minnesota Vikings-23

2006: Philadelphia Eagles-23, Dallas Cowboys-7

2006: New York Jets-13, Miami Dolphins-10

2009: San Diego Chargers-42, Tennessee Titans-17

2010: Arizona Cardinals-27, Dallas Cowboys-26

2011: Green Bay Packers-35, Chicago Bears-21

2016: Pittsburgh Steelers-31, Baltimore Ravens-27

2016: Kansas City Chiefs-33, Denver Broncos-10

2017: Pittsburgh Steelers-34, Houston Texans-6

2017: Philadelphia Eagles-19, Oakland Raiders-10

2020: New Orleans Saints-52, Minnesota Vikings-33

2021: Green Bay Packers-24, Cleveland Brown-22

2021: Indianapolis Colts-22, Arizona Cardinals-16

In addition, three games are scheduled for Christmas Day 2022. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Fox. The Denver Broncos will look to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on CBS. The final 2022 Christmas Day game will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Arizona Cardinals on NBC.

This will be the first Christmas Day game in franchise history for both the Buccaneers and Rams. This means only eight remaining NFL teams have never played in a Christmas Day Game:

Atlanta Falcons Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars New England Patriots New York Giants Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team

When it comes to Christmas Day records , the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers can claim the titles of being the winningest teams. Both have a 2-0 record on the holiday.

When it comes to the NFL team that has played the most Christmas Day games in league history, that title goes to the Dallas Cowboys, who have currently played five total Christmas Day games in franchise history and have a 2-3 record overall.

