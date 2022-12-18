Thank God. There are animals in need of a home in shelters which will be put down if they aren't adopted. Rescues make great pets. There's no need to sell an animal in a pet store.
I bought both my dogs from the same pet store it really is a nice place and both have been the best dogs. I felt and still feel all dogs deserve a good home no matter where they come from. I looked in the shelters but could not find a dog we connected with like we did both times with our golden doodles. I do feel like the pet stores will suffer and people have lost a way to get a dog that needs a home. I understand stand but think there is a better way to address this issue.
How about some regulation? There are some very good breeders out there.
Comments / 71