Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Southern District officers in Anne Arundel County were called to Mount Zion Marlboro Road art Grenock Drive for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock Drive when an eastbound 2017 Toyota RAV4 crossed the centerline at a high rate of speed and struck the Nissan head on.

A 2014 Honda Civic also struck the Nissan. The driver, 20-year-old Zoe Mitchell, sustained no injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 47-year-old Rosa Cortez, was flown to Medstar Washington Hospital center by Troopers and the two juvenile passengers, a 15 and 9-year-old, were flown to Children's National Hospital. Each passenger of the Nissan suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, 28-year-old Robert Torres, sustained no injuries. Police administered filed sobriety tests to Torres and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Torres was placed under arrest.

The crash is is still under investigation.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

