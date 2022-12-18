ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 35

MizzGidget
3d ago

except it's legal for private investigators to use tracking devices in Nevada with permissible purpose. (i.e. if they can prove the had a legitimate reason such as a specific client request they were completinh) She's not suing to punish the PI she's suing to try and force him to name his client.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Judge blocks death row commutations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
NEVADA STATE
AZFamily

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
ARIZONA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court

A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
SPARKS, NV
NBC News

NBC News

565K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy