except it's legal for private investigators to use tracking devices in Nevada with permissible purpose. (i.e. if they can prove the had a legitimate reason such as a specific client request they were completinh) She's not suing to punish the PI she's suing to try and force him to name his client.
Judge blocks death row commutations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
Three Out-of-State Traffickers Prosecuted in Federal Court for Bringing Fentanyl, Meth into Idaho
MAGIC VALLEY, ID - Three out-of-state individuals, two from Arizona and one from Nevada, were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Magic Valley area. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said...
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
Mendive Middle School evacuated because of reported threat
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mendive Middle School was evacuated while police investigated the report of a threat at the school, according to the Washoe County School District (WCSD). The evacuation was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 and WCSD reported that police had determined that the school is safe and students had returned to the building just after 8 a.m.
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
