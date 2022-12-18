ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Thomas Bradshaw
3d ago

The border problem is an easy fix . Take the troops that returned from Afghanistan and put them on border patrol , with a sign every 100 meters that says US border do not cross deadly force has been authorized. I bet the problem stops.

Comment Commando
3d ago

The President of the United States ignoring the Borders of the Country he's Sworn to Defend is Bordering on Treason. Snap out or your BS and Do Something positive for America Mr.President. Extend Title 42 and work to make it Permanent.

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

PLEASE stop using our taxpayers money to encourage the ILLIGALS not just to come and state , PLEASE do more instead to help our homeless veterans

NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border

EL PASO, Texas — At a downtown convenience store, María paced anxiously in the cold scanning people arriving at a nearby bus station to find her husband. María, who would not give her full name, wore a short coat not meant for at or near freezing temperatures, black jeans and sneakers. She kept her bare hands in her pockets for warmth. A light American Red Cross blanket sat folded at a perch she'd taken up to keep her eye on the bus station.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison

EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
ANTHONY, TX
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents

EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
EL PASO, TX
