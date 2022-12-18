Read full article on original website
Thomas Bradshaw
3d ago
The border problem is an easy fix . Take the troops that returned from Afghanistan and put them on border patrol , with a sign every 100 meters that says US border do not cross deadly force has been authorized. I bet the problem stops.
Comment Commando
3d ago
The President of the United States ignoring the Borders of the Country he's Sworn to Defend is Bordering on Treason. Snap out or your BS and Do Something positive for America Mr.President. Extend Title 42 and work to make it Permanent.
Angela Legarreta
3d ago
PLEASE stop using our taxpayers money to encourage the ILLIGALS not just to come and state , PLEASE do more instead to help our homeless veterans
