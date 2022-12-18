ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kevin
4d ago

Biden continues to “build back better “, and continues to lie to Americans!!!! WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY!!!

Bernie Kloss
4d ago

Nothing see here. Everything thing is fine. This administration is doing everything in its power to ensure the right policies are in place. Right KJP?

James Byrd
4d ago

it's because used car prices are tumbling. dealers are sitting on cars with high prices. folks realize their paying way more than they should and will NEVER get right side up . their letting them go bank to the bank on purpose. lol, covid money went away along time ago. and last time I bought one new, they wouldn't allow unemployment checks to count as income. let's see the homes start going for sale due to foreclosure!

