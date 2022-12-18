Read full article on original website
kevin
4d ago
Biden continues to “build back better “, and continues to lie to Americans!!!! WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY!!!
Reply(5)
39
Bernie Kloss
4d ago
Nothing see here. Everything thing is fine. This administration is doing everything in its power to ensure the right policies are in place. Right KJP?
Reply(1)
20
James Byrd
4d ago
it's because used car prices are tumbling. dealers are sitting on cars with high prices. folks realize their paying way more than they should and will NEVER get right side up . their letting them go bank to the bank on purpose. lol, covid money went away along time ago. and last time I bought one new, they wouldn't allow unemployment checks to count as income. let's see the homes start going for sale due to foreclosure!
Reply(8)
20
Related
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
"Overrun" author and national security expert Todd Bensman warns that Title 42's end will "permanently" impact Americans' wallets and the education, health care and crime sectors.
Larry Kudlow: Bankman-Fried's company was a 'family criminal enterprise'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the arrest and charges against founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and inflation on 'Kudlow.'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Ivy Zelman, who famously predicted the 2008 housing crash, says that home prices could drop 20% from their current values if the economy doesn't improve
The housing downturn could become more intense next year if the Federal Reserve is unable to rein in the economy through further rate hikes.
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Inflation is ‘basically over’ and the Fed is ‘making a terrible mistake’ by continuing to raise interest rates, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
Jeremy Siegel warned that inflation was going to become a problem in 2020. Now, he says the Fed has done too much to fight it, and is set to cause a recession.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Fox Business
New York, NY
36K+
Followers
927
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 55