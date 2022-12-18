Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Sanford intersection is hotspot for SunRail train, car crashes
SANFORD, Fla. - Transportation officials have given FOX 35 more details about an intersection where trains have crashed into cars three different times. SKYFOX flew above the intersection of Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard after a driver died when his truck was hit by a train Monday.
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
click orlando
17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. FHP...
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
WESH
Police: 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a shooting on Wednesday left a teenager injured. Around 1:22 a.m., a shooting on the 5000 block of Long Road was reported. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition and...
Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.
Orlando police investigate after person hit by car while crossing busy road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Colonial Drive. The road was shut down at Maguire Boulevard for several hours Wednesday night. Several officers were out investigating the scene after the crash.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
SunRail train crashes into SUV at railroad crossing in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. — Police in Maitland said a SunRail commuter train collided with an SUV on Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Maitland and Horatio avenues. Officers said the train struck the SUV at the track crossing near the intersection. Large signs in the...
Mom assaulted, robbed after pulling over on I-4 to change diaper, sheriff says
“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.
Brevard County man shot ex 15 times because she didn’t text him, court records show
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since he surrendered to police Tuesday, a Melbourne man saw a judge on a first-degree murder charge. Police said the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was shot with a semi-automatic pistol that was purchased a week ago. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Carlos...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
fox35orlando.com
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
WESH
Orlando police identify 2 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando couple was found dead in their home Tuesday. Police say 74-year-old Franco Cianfranco shot his wife, who was also in her 70s, and then took his own life. Neighbors were stunned. To some, the couple was a fixture in their Colonialtown neighborhood as...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando GameStop burglary: Surveillance video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
