A Ripon man has been arrested in connection with a fire that sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation. David Schultz is charged with arson, three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and causing injury by negligient use of a weapon/explosive. Firefighters from several area departments, including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh were called to the scene on Washington Street shortly after 2pm Sunday for a report of a multi-unit house on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to one of the apartment units. According to a criminal complaint Schultz started the fire by lightning magazines on fire in his apartment unit. The owner had recently taken eviction against Schultz. Schultz and another occupant were treated for smoke inhalation.

RIPON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO