wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
Driver suspected to be on heroin leads deputies on 22-mile high-speed chase
On Wednesday, at about 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I-41.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center
Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
Man accused of trying to make meth in Appleton home
At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, DCI JTT, and LWAM executed a search warrant in the 3000 blk of S. Chain Dr.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old charged with attempted homicide for He-Nis-Ra Lane shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody last week after he was accused of shooting at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane in November. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers took Laquan Taylor into custody during a traffic stop following an unrelated incident and found a firearm believed to be used in last month’s shooting.
Sheboygan Police search for person in connection to hit-and-run investigation
Sheboygan Police are attempting to locate a woman in reference to a hit and run that occurred in the Festival Foods parking lot.
radioplusinfo.com
12-21-22 ripon man arrested for setting fire to apartment
A Ripon man has been arrested in connection with a fire that sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation. David Schultz is charged with arson, three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and causing injury by negligient use of a weapon/explosive. Firefighters from several area departments, including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh were called to the scene on Washington Street shortly after 2pm Sunday for a report of a multi-unit house on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to one of the apartment units. According to a criminal complaint Schultz started the fire by lightning magazines on fire in his apartment unit. The owner had recently taken eviction against Schultz. Schultz and another occupant were treated for smoke inhalation.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
wearegreenbay.com
Improper use of extension cord/heating device causes apartment fire in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says a smoke detector prevented a fire death, following an early morning fire at an apartment building. According to Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, on December 21 around 2:35 a.m. crews were sent to 1316 Honeysuckle Lane for a reported fire. It was mentioned that smoke was filling an apartment and one person was trapped.
wapl.com
Woman stabbed in fight at Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. — One person is hurt following a stabbing at an Oshkosh business. Police were called to the business in the 800 block of Oregon Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on the report of a woman stabbed multiple times. Officers discovered that there had been a fight...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35. Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Debit Card
A Manitowoc man who is accused of stealing from a girlfriend remains in custody after a bail hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court yesterday.. 22-year-old Hunter D. Van Roekel is on a probation hold, but had bail set at $2500 recognizance bond. He is to have no contact with the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
wapl.com
Mail theft suspect vehicle sought
LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Fox Valley Metro Police are asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle suspected in a series of mail thefts. Those thefts occurred at business in the Fox Valley region. The vehicle is described as a GMC Acadia with a broken license plate, possibly from Illinois. Anyone seeing the vehicle is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department. The following photo appears on the Fox Valley Metro Police Department’s Facebook page.
spmetrowire.com
From the editor: What’s the deal with the police blotter?
There are a few newsworthy elements that most legitimate news outlets produce regularly that aren’t actual news articles. Obituaries, weather briefs, business bullets, and the like. But the one that’s the most popular is, hands-down, the daily police blotter. In early 2022, local law enforcement agencies switched to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
