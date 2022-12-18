ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WATCH: Florida deputies rescue driver after car crashes into river

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office saved a man Saturday morning after his car crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.

The sheriff’s office said the car went over the railing of a bridge over the river, requiring swift action from both Fort Myers police and deputies.

Deputies went into the river to search for the driver. However, Captain Steve Brady and Deputy Julian Chala both managed to perform CPR on the man on top of his vehicle until a rescue boat arrived.

“We are so proud and honored to have amazing deputies who will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our great residents!” the sheriff’s office said.

After the boat arrived, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

