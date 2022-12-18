ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up

The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL

With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point. However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding...
Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.
Nixon Makes Returns Look Like Child’s Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Finally, after years of ineptitude, there’s something legitimately special about the Green Bay Packers’ special teams. It’s Keisean Nixon, whose rise from anonymous role player to NFL-leading kick returner has perhaps surprised everyone but himself. “I’ve got supreme confidence, for one. Two,...
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?

The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady

The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
Kenny Pickett Hooks Up Steelers O-Line With Classic Christmas Presents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will just be leaving the field as the clock hits midnight on Christmas, but the team has taken some time to celebrate the holiday throughout the week. A number of presents have been spread out throughout the locker room, most-notably paintings from local artist Cody...
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?

The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
NFL Draft Profile: Frank Crum, Offensive Tackle, Wyoming Cowboys

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Wilson’s poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary. Zach Wilson had another lousy performance for the New York Jets and was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad a few hours before a disappointing 19-3 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards

Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates

Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers hit the practice field for the first time this week and the team's injury report reflects a fairly healthy group. Cornerback Kemon Hall, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's 17-14 win over the Titans, was the only player held out of practice. Safety Derwin James participated...
‘Minshew Mania’ is Back for a Limited Run

PHILADELPHIA - At 6-foot-8 and sporting a freshly shaved mustache, Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata could afford to stand behind a media scrum crowded in front of Gardner Minshew's locker at the NovaCare Complex Thursday and play reporter. "Bring the stache back is what they are all saying on Twitter,"...
Week 16 NFL Odds and Best Bets

With the NFL regular season winding down, the main storyline for Week 16 should be the playoff race heating up. Instead, mother nature and the nasty weather forecasted for some of these games is dominating headlines. Single-digit temperatures with negative wind-chills, snow, rain, sleet, and forceful winds are all expected...
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios

The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
