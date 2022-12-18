Read full article on original website
KC police locate 15-year-old missing since December 18
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old missing since December 18. If seen call KCPD.
KCTV 5
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
KMBC.com
Olathe police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe, police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight on Christmas. On Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 1:56 a.m., Olathe police were dispatched to the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street on a call for a serious injury accident.
Police identify man who drove into brush creek Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Police say Ernest Kearney, 76, was the driver killed as his vehicle overturned and went into Brush Creek Thursday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
One man killed in crash on Old 56 & 151st in Olathe
A 19-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Old 56 & 151st Street early Monday morning.
KMBC.com
The Kansas City Zoo wants to help you recycle broken holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's just a simple blue barrel, but just one day after Christmas, it's already been filled up four times. "Just the Christmas lights that are on your tree. If they've got broken bulbs, they're not working," Julie Meyer with the Kansas City Zoo said. There...
Independence police ask for help in locating runaway teen missing since Dec. 12
Police in Independence are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who ran away from his home and hasn't been seen since Dec. 12.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
Police id victim killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
KMBC.com
Neighbors working to help family that lost their home in a fire Christmas morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire turned the most wonderful time of the year into one of the worst for a Northeast Kansas City family. The Mendoza family's home at Lawndale and Saida caught fire Christmas morning, burning their home of four years and leaving them with nothing. On...
KMBC.com
Former artistic director of the Coterie Theatre found dead following allegations of abuse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Note: The video above relates to a separate story from Dec. 20 about the unrelated death of the theater's former executive director. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has confirmed that the former longtime Artistic Director of the Coterie Theatre, Jeff Church, died on Saturday.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
KCTV 5
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
1 dead after being pulled from Brush Creek in Kansas City after car overturns
One person died after a car overturned and entered Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE:. Lee has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared his information. Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Lee Smith was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the area of NW 60th St and...
KC Chief’s superfan remains in OK jail; accused of robbing a bank
TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held […]
KMBC.com
Residents at Northland apartment complex faced flooding and no running water over the holiday
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Residents of a Northland apartment complex have been dealing with flooding and no running water over the extended holiday weekend. In one building at the Gladstone Meadows complex, a pipe burst in the laundry room on Friday, shooting water into the air. Ryan Cervantes lives in...
KCTV 5
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
