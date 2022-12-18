Read full article on original website
Why the winter solstice matters and is worth celebrating
Stonehenge has long been the site of some of the most famous solstice celebrations. Chris Gorman/Getty Images News. If you’ve already spent hours shoveling snow this year, you may be dismayed to realize that technically, it’s not yet winter. According to the astronomical definition, the season will officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, 2022: the shortest day of the year, known as the winter solstice.
Calee First Odebolt Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Calee First’s second-grade students at Odebolt Elementary. All I want for Christmas is a French language book and a Spanish language book. Also some post it notes and a new Alexa because it fell and it hasn’t been working right sense. Also can you get me a ipod if you can’t that’s fine and some hatchimals please. Also are your elf’s cool. Please and thank you for every-thing. Also some rubberband charms. Sincerely, Harlow.
Mrs. Mahnke Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary School in Sioux City. How are you and the elves? I do not know what I want for Christmas except a puppy. I have seen like a bunch of movies of you and my favorite is the one the kids last name is Pierce. Love Evie.
