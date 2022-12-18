The following letters are from Mrs. Calee First’s second-grade students at Odebolt Elementary. All I want for Christmas is a French language book and a Spanish language book. Also some post it notes and a new Alexa because it fell and it hasn’t been working right sense. Also can you get me a ipod if you can’t that’s fine and some hatchimals please. Also are your elf’s cool. Please and thank you for every-thing. Also some rubberband charms. Sincerely, Harlow.

ODEBOLT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO