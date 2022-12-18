Read full article on original website
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
A Pope put his deceased predecessor on trial and the reason is interesting
The Cadaver SynodPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domains. Pope Stephen VI was the bishop of Rome from 896 to 897 AD. One of the most notable events of his papacy was the trial of his deceased predecessor, Pope Formosus. This event, known as the Cadaver Synod, was a highly unusual and controversial affair.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion US priest Frank Pavone for ‘blasphemous’ posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion US priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to US bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the US, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on...
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Biden's Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace did not include Hunter Biden's out-of-wedlock daughter.
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Catholic bishops have changed course on abortion — but their end goal is the same
A funny thing happened to the U.S. Catholic bishops doing a victory lap after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. When they turned around, they found that not many ordinary Catholics were running with them. Since the court's ruling, ballot measures protecting a women's right to choose have been approved in six states. Like other Americans, most Catholics support legal abortion with some restrictions,
Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
