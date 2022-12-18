Read full article on original website
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Opening at Restaurant Row: Shabibi
The concept’s name combines Shalom (Hebrew for “peace”) and Habibi (Arabic for “darling”)
YAHOO!
'Wonderful being home': Palm Beach native Jack Cooney opens express car wash in West Palm
2020 was quite a year for Palm Beach native Jack Cooney. A third-generation Palm-Beacher who left his hometown after high school to pursue a career in investment banking, he returned in early 2020, just before the pandemic with a child on the way and a business concept to develop. Cooney's...
'A great moment for Boca Raton's future': Brightline station opens for business
BOCA RATON — How about a new train station for the holidays?. That's the question Brightline President Patrick Goddard asked dozens of cheering people standing before him at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Boca Raton Brightline station on Dec. 20, a day ahead of its opening. “Guests are...
Federal Prison For Boca Raton’s Craig Goldstein, Evaded Taxes As Tow Truck Company Owner
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 15 months in federal prison for Craig Goldstein, a Boca Raton resident who pled guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting incoming and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through kickback scheme. According […]
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
Chipotle Location Appears to be Planned for Deerfield Beach
The location in question is on the corner of West Hillsboro Blvd and DC Country Club Blvd
Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County
The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
Frank Cerabino: Getting high in downtown West Palm Beach is not about marijuana
I find it strange that some business leaders in West Palm Beach are calling for a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. I will admit that the marijuana dispensaries seem to be clustering around Clematis Street, but I don’t think it’s gummy-ing up the works, or out of character for the city.
Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers
Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects.
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard
The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
miamionthecheap.com
Free live jazz in Riviera Beach
Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
ELLE DECOR
Palm Beach’s Most Legendary Hotel Just Received the Pastel Makeover of Our Dreams
Few hotels are as Palm Beach as the tony Florida beach town’s Colony Hotel. Since 1947, the plush lodge has welcomed guests like Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor into its pink-tinged embrace. But after 75 years in service,...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment unit in Deerfield Beach; 8 residents displaced
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were burned out of her home. Flames swept through through the home the home near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday morning. Smoke rose from the roof, which caused extensive damage to the apartment. A neighbor is grateful no one was injured,...
