Boca Raton, FL

Federal Prison For Boca Raton’s Craig Goldstein, Evaded Taxes As Tow Truck Company Owner

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 15 months in federal prison for Craig Goldstein, a Boca Raton resident who pled guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting incoming and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through kickback scheme. According […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County

The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week

As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard

The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live jazz in Riviera Beach

Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

